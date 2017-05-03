(Adds PDVSA, New Mountain Capital LLC, Delphi Automotive Plc,
Nokia, Telia, Glencore Plc, Thyssenkrupp, Scripps Networks
Interactive, Ecoasis)
May 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** PetroVietnam's joint venture with Venezuela's state-run
oil company PDVSA remains stalled but the Vietnamese company
hopes ongoing talks will lead to reactivation of operations, a
top executive for the company told Reuters.
** Private-equity firm New Mountain Capital LLC is in
advanced talks to buy laboratory equipment supplier VWR Corp
in a deal that could be valued at nearly $5 billion, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
** Automotive supplier Delphi Automotive Plc said
it plans to spin off operations tied to internal combustion
engines and focus on technology for electrically powered and
self-driving vehicles, boosting its share price and highlighting
the challenges for legacy auto industry players.
** Finland's Nokia plans to sell its undersea
cables unit, a business that underpins the global Internet, two
union sources and a French government source told Reuters.
** Nordic telecoms firm Telia said it was aiming
to sell part of its stake in Turkey's Turkcell to institutional
investors as part of its strategy to focus on its Nordic and
Baltic operations.
** Mining-trading group Glencore Plc has hired the
Bank of Nova Scotia to sell a portfolio of royalty
assets, including one for the Antamina copper-zinc mine in Peru,
four people familiar with the process have told Reuters.
** Thousands of Thyssenkrupp steelworkers
protested against the German industrial group's plan to merge
its European steel operations with those of India's Tata Steel
.
** Scripps Networks Interactive said it has agreed
to buy online food publication Spoon University, a startup it
hopes will give its flagship cable channel, the Food Network, a
foothold with younger audiences.
** Ecoasis, a Canadian real estate developer, has started a
strategic review of the Bear Mountain resort in British
Columbia, which could lead to a potential sale, people familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
** Twelve parties, including local and foreign banks, have
expressed interest in taking a stake in Kenya's Chase Bank, the
central bank said late on Tuesday.
** Turkey's new sovereign wealth fund has signed a framework
agreement with an Islamic Development Bank (IDB) unit to develop
Islamic mortgages and different types of cooperation with the
bank will be on the agenda, the fund's head said.
** New Zealand's competition regulator blocked the planned
merger of NZME Ltd and Fairfax Media Ltd's New
Zealand unit, saying the deal would have led to unprecedented
local media influence and built the world's most concentrated
newspaper market outside of China.
** Italian investment fund Palladio Holding Group will buy
Slovenian car parts maker Cimos after it pulled out of a similar
deal in February, Slovenian daily newspaper Dnevnik reported.
** The sale process for troubled flagship carrier Alitalia
will kick off in the next 15 days, Italy's Industry Minister
said.
** German copper products group Wieland said on Wednesday it
has taken over the copper and steel tube business of U.S.
company Wolverine Tube Inc, as part of its plans to expand
internationally.
** Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has become
Deutsche Bank's biggest direct shareholder, upping
its stake in the flagship lender of Europe's top economy to just
under 10 percent, according to a U.S. regulatory filing.
** An application has been made to Turkey's competition
authority for Austrian logistics company Austrian Post
to take over a 50 percent stake in Turkey-based Aras Kargo from
other shareholders, the authority said.
** State-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has started
the sale of its medical services business in Jeddah, valued at
around $500 million, as part of a drive to reduce non-core
assets, sources familiar with the matter said.
** Delek Group said that Israeli businessman
Yonel Cohen will purchase a 130 million shekel ($36 million)
stake in insurer Phoenix Holdings as part of a deal
with China's Yango Group Co.
** Jonah Energy, a natural gas company backed by investors
including private equity firm TPG Capital, has agreed to acquire
oil and gas-producing land in Wyoming from Linn Energy
for around $580 million, the companies said on Tuesday.
** Intact Financial Corp, Canada's largest property
and casualty insurer, said it would buy U.S.-based specialty
insurer OneBeacon Insurance Group Ltd for $1.7 billion,
creating a specialty insurer focused on small- and mid-sized
businesses.
(Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and John Benny in
Bengaluru)