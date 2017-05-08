(Adds Parexel International, Private Bancorp and Goldman Sachs)
May 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Canada's Hudson's Bay Co has hired a debt
restructuring adviser to review potential options for combining
its business with debt-laden U.S. department store operator
Neiman Marcus Group, according to people familiar with the
matter.
** Contract drug research firm Parexel International Corp
is exploring a sale, sources familiar with the matter
told Reuters on Monday.
** Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel rejected a third
takeover proposal from PPG Industries, leaving its
larger U.S. rival to decide whether to make a formal bid without
the support of Akzo's board, or throw in the towel.
** South Africa's Murray and Roberts will exit the
Middle East as part of a 314 million rand ($23 million) disposal
of its infrastructure and building business, it said after
flagging lower full-year earnings.
** Coca-Cola South Africa said it had sold a 17.5 percent
stake in carbonated fruit juice brand Appletiser to investment
holding company African Pioneer Group, as part of a merger
agreement with SABMiller.
** Tanker firm DHT Holdings rejected on Sunday a
fifth takeover proposal from shipping tycoon John Fredriksen's
Frontline, calling the $500 million all-share bid
"woefully inadequate".
** Handbag maker Coach Inc said it would buy Kate
Spade & Co for $2.4 billion as it looks to tap the
popularity of its smaller rival's quirky satchels and totes
among millennials.
** Billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper soon plans to
take a step that even he, a long-time bitcoin aficionado, has
eschewed to now: buying a new digital currency offered by a
technology startup.
** TPG Growth, the growth capital arm of U.S private equity
firm TPG Global, has agreed to acquire Medical Solutions, a U.S.
medical staffing company, for around $500 million, people
familiar with the matter said.
** Institutional Shareholder Services urged PrivateBancorp
stockholders to reject Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce's latest takeover offer, citing possible
Canadian housing market contagion that could undermine the $4.9
billion cash-and-stock bid.
** Goldman Sachs has launched an accelerated
bookbuilt offering to institutional investors of 8.8 million
existing shares in Danish utility and offshore wind farm
developer Dong Energy, the U.S investment bank said
on Monday.
** Durect Corp said it signed an up to $293
million deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's Sandoz
unit to develop and market Durect's experimental non-opioid pain
relief therapy, posimir, in the United States.
** Straight Path Communications Inc said an unnamed
telecommunications company had raised its offer to buy the
wireless spectrum holder, in the latest move in a bidding war
with AT&T Inc.
** Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc
announced a wireless partnership, as the cable
providers seek to add more services in a bid to reduce customer
churn.
** Archer Daniels Midland Co, one of the world's
largest agricultural merchants, said it agreed to buy a
controlling stake in an Israeli grain trader, as it seeks to
expand markets to boost profits that have been hampered by a
global oversupply.
** U.S. broadcaster Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc
said it would buy Tribune Media Co, one of the largest
U.S. television station operators, for about $3.9 billion cash
and stock, and assume about $2.7 billion in debt.
(Compiled by Divya Grover and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)