May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Efforts to sell uranium enrichment company Urenco, in
which E.ON holds a 16.7 percent stake, have not
failed, E.ON's Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen said, but warned
the process remained challenging due to the asset's complex
ownership.
** Chinese food and dairy company Inner Mongolia Yili
Industrial said that it planned to bid for Danone's
entire stake in U.S. organic yoghurt business
Stonyfield for about $850 million.
** TLG Immobilien said it will make an offer for
peer WCM, as the property group seeks to expand its
commercial real estate portfolio in Germany.
** German sportswear maker Adidas is selling its
golf equipment and clothing brands TaylorMade, Adams Golf and
Ashworth to private equity firm KPS Capital Partners, taking a
hit to its earnings.
** Prysmian, the world's largest cable maker, is
studying several acquisitions including a possible
transformational deal, Chief Executive Valerio Battista said.
** U.S. telephone conferencing services provider West Corp
said it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by
buyout firm Apollo Global Management LLC for about $2
billion in cash.
** Four banks are putting together a bridge loan of around
11 billion euros ($12 billion) for Atlantia's potential
takeover bid for Spanish rival Abertis, a deal that
would create Europe's biggest toll road operator.
** DHX Media Ltd is buying the entertainment unit
of Iconix Brand Group Inc for $345 million, adding the
Peanuts comic strip and cartoon character Strawberry Shortcake
to its roster of brands that includes "Bob the Builder" and
"Teletubbies".
** INC Research Holdings Inc said it would merge
with private equity-owned inVentiv Health Inc, a fellow contract
research services provider, in a $4.6 billion all-stock deal to
help it win contracts with large pharma companies.
** ChemChina has won around 82 percent support
from Syngenta shareholders for its $43 billion takeover
of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, China's biggest foreign
acquisition to date, the two companies said.
** Private equity-backed French clothing retailer Vivarte,
which is aiming to restructure more than 1.3 billion euros ($1.4
billion) of debt, has agreed to sell its Pataugas shoe brand to
Hopps Group, the companies said.
** German energy group E.ON plans to quickly sell
its remaining stake in Uniper, the power plant and
trading unit it spun off last year in what marked the group's
most far-reaching restructuring to date.
** Chinese conglomerate HNA Group will not submit
a bid for German shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank
, German daily Handelsblatt reported, citing a spokesman
for HNA.
** Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management
expect to cut 800 jobs, nearly 10 percent of the firms'
combined workforce, as part of a merger to create Britain's
biggest listed investment manager.
** Apple has acquired a sleep tracking app and
hardware maker Beddit, the company said.
** The chairman of German industrial gases group Linde
got an effective green light on Wednesday for his
long-desired $70 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair despite a
protest vote by shareholders dismayed at the way he is pushing
it through.
** Paint maker PPG Industries said it could walk
away from its pursuit of Dutch peer Akzo Nobel, which
has rejected three takeover bids from the U.S. firm.
** Norilsk Nickel Africa will press ahead with a lawsuit
against Botswana over a failed $271 million deal to sell a 50
percent stake in its Nkomati Nickel Mine even though the
government is still trying to raise the funds, its chief
executive has told Reuters.
** Petróleo Brasileiro SA proposed including a
Texas refinery and a stake in an African oil exploration venture
into a list of assets that Brazil's state-controlled oil company
has put up for sale by the end of next year.
** Sandals Resorts International, a privately held Caribbean
resort operator that caters to couples, is exploring strategic
alternatives including a potential sale of the company,
according to people familiar with the matter.
** Four banks are organising the bridge loan of around 11
billion euros ($12 billion) that Italy's Atlantia will
use to help fund its bid on Spanish rival Abertis,
three sources close to the matter said.
** South Africa's Naspers' PayU unit has invested
110 million euros ($119 million) in a German financial
technology company with the aim of bringing credit services to
underbanked markets around the world, it said.
(Compiled by Divya Grover and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)