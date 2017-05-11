(Adds CPPIB, Home Capital, Rosneft, Itaú Unibanco, Omnia
Holdings, Enbridge and PGE; Updates Engie)
May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Exxon Mobil Corp said it has reached an agreement
to buy a refining and petrochemical plant owned by Jurong
Aromatics (JAC) in Singapore that will boost its output and meet
demand in Asia.
** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), the
country's biggest public pension fund, is considering a bid for
Dominion Diamond Corp and is studying the
miner's books, people familiar with the process told Reuters.
** Home Capital Group, Canada's biggest non-bank
lender, is in talks to divest about C$2 billion in assets to
help pay down a high-interest loan and delay a potential sale of
the entire company, according to people familiar with the
situation.
** Russian state oil firm Rosneft is struggling to
close its $12.9 billion acquisition of India's Essar Oil Ltd
because six of Essar's Indian creditors have yet to approve the
deal, sources close to the talks said.
** The Australian state of New South Wales said it has sold
power grid Endeavour Energy to a consortium led by Macquarie
Group Ltd for A$7.62 billion ($5.61 billion),
relegating foreign bidders to a minority stake.
** French engineering services group Assystem has
made an offer for a 5 percent stake in the new Areva NP reactor
unit being formed from the broader restructuring of Areva
.
** Itaú Unibanco Holding SA said it is still in
talks to acquire a stake in Brazilian broker XP Investimentos
SA, adding that no definitive agreement has been signed.
** South African fertiliser and mining explosives maker
Omnia Holdings said on Thursday it had agreed to
acquire an oil products and lubricants supplier as part of its
strategy to expand its chemical business.
** Enbridge Inc,, Canada's largest pipeline
company, said it may acquire more assets and forecast a rise in
adjusted earnings before interest and taxes this year following
its purchase of Spectra Energy Corp.
** Poland's biggest power group PGE said it has
signed a conditional agreement to buy EDF's Polish
power and heating assets.
** Generali is looking to buy portfolio management
teams to expand its asset management operations and its
fee-based business after reporting a 9 percent fall in
first-quarter profit.
** Engie said it had received a binding offer
from Neptune Energy for its 70 percent stake in its oil and gas
exploration unit based on a value of 4.7 billion euros ($5.1
billion) for 100 percent of the unit.
** TPI Triunfo Participações & Investimentos SA TPIS3.SA and
its creditors are discussing a restructuring plan allowing the
indebted Brazilian infrastructure company to retain cash from
potential asset sales while it downsizes further, three people
familiar with the situation said.
** Fireproof industrial materials maker RHI, which
is taking over Brazilian rival Magnesita, said it
plans to keep the dividend payout at around $33 million in 2017
and 2018, cutting the amount per share for the enlarged group.
** Britain's planned departure from the European Union opens
the door for a UK-Swiss deal covering financial services, the
head of one of Switzerland's biggest private banks said.
** Liberty Global's John Malone says he is open to
doing separate deals with Vodafone and British
broadcaster ITV, but has yet to make the valuations
work.
** Founders of Indian online marketplace Snapdeal and one of
its early investors, Nexus, have reached an agreement with
SoftBank Group that would allow the Japanese firm to
move ahead with its plan to sell Snapdeal to bigger rival
Flipkart, ET Now reported, citing sources.
** T-Mobile US will very likely be part of merger
talks in the United States and its strong position there should
give it time to find the best fit, its parent Deutsche Telekom
said.
** Slot machine maker Sega Sammy Holdings Inc said
it would seek a majority stake in any Japanese casino project,
one of a few domestic firms to detail plans for a sector already
drawing intense interest from global gambling companies.
** Japan's Tokyo Electric Power Co said it will
seek partners for its nuclear business as part of a recovery
plan after the Fukushima disaster of six years ago brought the
utility to its knees and put it under state control.
** Saudi Arabia's Al Borg Medical Laboratories, one of the
largest private medical laboratory chains in the Gulf, has
agreed to buy the lab business of Anglo Arabian Healthcare,
majority owned by Waha Capital, sources told Reuters.
** The head of German sportswear company Adidas
rejected calls from some shareholders to sell the loss-making
Reebok brand, saying he was confident that a restructuring plan
would restore it to profitability.
** Verizon Communications Inc snapped up wireless
spectrum holder Straight Path Communications Inc in a
$3.1 billion deal, trumping rival AT&T's offer and
potentially gaining an advantage in a race to build 5G networks.
** Activist investor Starboard Value LP reported a 5.7
percent stake in Parexel International Corp, calling
the U.S. contract research firm's shares "undervalued" and that
it represented an attractive investment opportunity.
** Wilmar International Ltd, the world's largest
palm oil processor, posted a 51 percent rise in quarterly profit
and said it was carrying out a restructuring that could possibly
lead to a separate listing for its Chinese operations.
** "We want to acquire more property this year and going
forward want to double what we have currently," TLG Immobilien
executives told Reuters.
** The European Commission has approved Slovenia's proposal
to sell 50 percent of its largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka
(NLB) this year rather than 75 percent as planned earlier, the
Finance Ministry said.
(Compiled by Divya Grover and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)