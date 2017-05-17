BRIEF-Cornerstone to acquire shares of Solgold PLC
* Agreed to acquire 78.2 million ordinary shares of Solgold PLC from multiple parties
(Adds Czech Coal, Delek Drilling, Rosneft and Constantia Labels; Updates Shanghai Pharmaceutical)
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
** Big stock exchange mergers are currently off the table for German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse following a failed attempt to link up with London Stock Exchange , CEO Carsten Kengeter said.
** Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.
** Swiss trading giant Glencore and U.S. private equity investor Carlyle Group have teamed up in an attempt to buy Morocco's only oil refinery, hoping to recoup about $600 million in loans they issued to the plant before it went bankrupt, industry sources said.
** Shanghai Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd said it may bid for Stada Arzneimittel AG - a move that would pit it against buyout firms Bain and Cinven which have made a joint offer of nearly $6 billion for the German generics drugmaker.
** Bankers are preparing around 800 million euros of debt financing to back a potential sale of German packaging group Constantia Labels, banking sources said.
** Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft and Italian energy company Eni have signed an agreement to broaden cooperation, including in possible joint oil product supplies to Egypt, Rosneft said.
** Israel's Delek Drilling and Avner Oil , both units of conglomerate Delek Group, said they have completed a long-awaited merger and will begin trading next week as one company.
** Energy group Czech Coal has extended its 10 billion crown ($420 million) offer to buy the Pocerady coal-fired power plant from Czech utility CEZ, it said, giving more time for the deal to overcome state objections. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
* Agreed to acquire 78.2 million ordinary shares of Solgold PLC from multiple parties
HOUSTON, June 19 Hess Corp said on Monday it would sell its stake in enhanced oil recovery (EOR) projects in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico to Occidental Petroleum Corp for $600 million in cash.
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround