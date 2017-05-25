Brazil's Itaú drops out of bidding for Argentina's Patagonia
SAO PAULO, June 21 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin America's largest bank by assets, has decided not to make a binding offer to acquire control of Argentine lender Banco Patagonia SA.
(Adds Rayonier, Grupo Bimbo and Saudi Telecom; updates TFG)
May 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** U.S. oil and gas producer EP Energy Corp and refiner Tesoro Corp on Wednesday announced a joint venture to drill 60 wells in the Uinta basin in Utah.
** Shares in Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, gained on Wednesday, bolstered by reports from Reuters and elsewhere it was among assets that scandal-hit parent company J&F Investimentos SA had considered selling.
** JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, proposed paying a 4-billion reais ($1.22 billion) fine as part of a leniency deal to settle Brazilian bribery and corruption charges, but the offer was rejected, a representative of the public prosecutors' office said on Wednesday.
** Brown-Forman Corp, the maker of Jack Daniel's whiskey, said on Wednesday it was not for sale, following a media report that Corona beer maker Constellation Brands had offered to buy the company.
** ChemChina has raised $20 billion mainly in perpetual bonds to finance its purchase of Swiss seeds firm Syngenta , with Bank of China becoming the single largest investor providing half of that funding, according to a regulatory filing.
** Shares of Bunge Ltd scaled to a 22-month peak on Wednesday after merger overtures by Glencore Plc's agriculture unit whetted investors' appetite for consolidation in the commodities sector.
** A Chinese consortium is buying Ansell Ltd's condom division, the world's no. 2 condom maker, for $600 million, betting on surging demand in China as sex becomes less of a taboo subject and more emphasis is placed on public health education.
** Aviva is to buy back up to 300 million pounds ($389.55 million) of its own shares, the insurer said.
** Rayonier Advanced Materials said it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt to expand its business into packaging and forest products.
** South Africa's clothing and homeware retailer TFG said it would buy menswear chain Retail Apparel Group (RAG), part of its bid to expand in developed markets with a deal that brings more than 400 shops in Australia.
** Saudi Telecom Co's new $500 million venture capital fund expects to complete its first transaction by the fourth quarter of this year, the fund's chief executive said at its launch in Riyadh.
** Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo said it has entered the Indian market through a joint venture to acquire 65 percent of shares in Indian's Ready Roti India Private Limited.
** General Electric's joint venture to manufacture gas turbines in Saudi Arabia will start production by the end of the year, the chief executive of Dussur, its state-backed Saudi partner, said.
** The founding family of Turkey's largest conglomerate, Koc Holding, is selling shares worth nearly $480 million in the firm, according to a statement filed to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.
** Retail tycoon Philip Green's Arcadia Group Ltd is in preliminary talks to take control of its troubled Australian franchise partner for his Topshop brand, a representative for the Australian firm said.
** Highly-valued security firm Tanium Inc is allowing its co-founder, employees and some early investors to sell $100 million of stock to private equity and venture funds in a secondary sale that eases internal pressure for a public offering.
** Shenzhen Investment Ltd said it would sell four property and hotel assets to China Evergrande Group for 5.42 billion yuan ($788 million), walking away from projects in third and fourth-tier cities to enhance its financial position.
** The founding families of Turkey's two largest conglomerates, Koc Holding and Sabanci Holding, have agreed to sell a combined $580 million in shares of their firms, capitalizing on a global stock market rally that has pushed Istanbul shares to record highs. (Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)
SAO PAULO, June 21 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin America's largest bank by assets, has decided not to make a binding offer to acquire control of Argentine lender Banco Patagonia SA.
* WestRock to acquire assets from Island Container Corp and Combined Container Industries Llc
June 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday: