Deals of the day-Oncor, CIBC, Etisalat, Abercrombie & Fitch

(Adds Oncor, CIBC, Etisalat, CHX, Abercrombie & Fitch, Cirque du Soleil; updates Cogeco, Stada)

July 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Elliott Management Corp, the largest creditor of the bankrupt parent of Oncor Electric Delivery Co, unveiled a plan to best Berkshire Hathaway Inc's deal for the Texas utility with a bid worth $18.5 billion, including debt.

** Russian state development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) plans to merge two commercial banks it owns, Globex Bank and Sviaz Bank, and sell the combined lender, VEB Chairman Sergey Gorkov said.

** Stada backed a revised takeover bid from buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven, which have secured backing from investors controlling around 20 percent of the German generic drugmaker's shares.

** Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has struck a deal to acquire Chicago-based wealth management firm Geneva Advisors for up to $200 million to build on its U.S. expansion.

** Telecoms group Etisalat has terminated a management agreement with its Nigerian arm and given the business time to phase out the Etisalat brand in Nigeria, the chief executive of Etisalat International told Reuters.

** Eleven members of Congress asked the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday to stop the sale of the Chicago Stock Exchange to a group led by China-based investors, saying the regulator lacks the ability to monitor the foreign buyers.

** Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co plunged 21 percent and dragged down other stocks in the battered retail sector as the U.S. teen apparel maker terminated talks over a potential sale.

** Cirque du Soleil paid $65.5 million to acquire Blue Man Productions, the company behind the popular live performance Blue Man Group, according to two sources.

** Norwegian metals firm Norsk Hydro will take full ownership of aluminum products maker Sapa by buying a 50 percent stake from conglomerate Orkla, the companies said.

** French state-controlled power group EDF said it had agreed to sell stakes in the New NP reactor business formed from the restructuring of nuclear group Areva to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Assystem.

** Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) , will sell its Croatian and Slovenian operations to United Group's Slovenia Broadband for 230 million euros ($262.18 million) to pay down debt.

** Chinese property giant Dalian Wanda Group plans to sell tourism projects and hotels in the country to Sunac China for $9.3 billion, as it dials back its theme-park ambitions and brings down its debt pile.

** COSCO Shipping Holdings Co Ltd, saw its stock climb after bidding $6.3 billion for a Hong Kong peer, a deal that would see it become the world's third-biggest container shipper and underline China's supply-chain ambitions.

** The Australian antitrust regulator said it has asked a court to review the approval granted for top horse race betting company Tabcorp Holdings Ltd to buy lottery owner Tatts Group Ltd for A$6.15 billion ($4.7 billion).

** Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC said on Sunday it had agreed to acquire ClubCorp Holdings Inc , one of the largest owners and operators of private golf and country clubs in the United States, for $1.1 billion.

** MetLife Inc has agreed to buy bond fund manager Logan Circle Partners from Fortress Investment Group LLC for $250 million, a statement from the insurer said on Friday.

** Brookfield Asset Management Inc has proposed buying out Renova Energia SA's controlling bloc as part of a sweetened bid to take over the debt-laden Brazilian renewable energy firm, said two people with knowledge of the deal.

** Canadian cable company Cogeco Communications Inc said its Atlantic Broadband unit would buy MetroCast's assets for about $1.4 billion, expanding its presence in the United States.

** British private equity group BC Partners has agreed to buy a majority stake in Barcelona bridal wear designer Pronovias, its first Spanish purchase in six years.

** Utility companies Westar Energy Inc and Great Plains Energy Inc said they amended terms of their previous merger agreement to form a company with a combined equity value of about $14 billion.

** Tel Aviv Stock Exchange could pass the 2 billion shekel ($564 million) mark for daily trading within a year, Israel's securities regulator said , after several years of slumping trade volumes and few new listings. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)