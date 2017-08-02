Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Rio Tinto, Atlantia, Jacobs Engineering Group, PharMerica, Amec Foster Wheeler, Ternium)

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Wednesday:

** Odebrecht SA, the Brazilian conglomerate selling assets in the wake of a corruption scandal, has agreed to sell a 16.4 percent stake in the world's No. 4 diamond mine to a partner, a person with direct knowledge of the transaction said on Tuesday.

** The board of Mexican dairy producer Grupo Lala SAB de CV will decide on Aug. 3 on a bid to buy control of Vigor Alimentos SA, after a commitment to acquire the Brazilian producer of yoghurt and fresh cheese was reached earlier on Tuesday.

** Lufthansa's chief financial officer said the group is interested in helping to shape the Italian aviation market but is not willing to take over struggling national carrier Alitalia in its current shape.

** German publisher Axel Springer is not currently in talks to buy sports media platform Sport1 from Constantin Medien, Springer's chief executive said.

** SunPower Corp said on Tuesday that it would sell its stake in the 8point3 Energy Partners LP yieldco, following the lead of its partner in the venture, rival First Solar.

** U.S. private equity funds Tennenbaum Capital Partners LLC (TCP) and Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) have bought solar energy company Conergy Asia & ME Pte Ltd and its subsidiaries, Conergy said on Wednesday.

** Unilever, has invested in the German start-up Helping, a website for booking home cleaners, its latest effort to test new businesses as technology changes ways of selling packaged goods. The Anglo-Dutch company, whose brands include Domestos cleaners, Persil detergent and Dove soap, announced the investment on Wednesday, without disclosing its size.

** Miner Rio Tinto is making good progress in the deal to sell its stake in the Simandou project in Guinea, Chief Financial Officer Christopher Lynch said.

** The chief executive of Italian infrastructure group Atlantia does not rule out sweetening the terms of an offer for Spanish rival Abertis, which could become the target of a counterbid.

** U.S. professional services provider Jacobs Engineering Group Inc said it would buy engineering-services firm CH2M Hill Cos Ltd in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $3.27 billion, including debt.

** PharMerica Corp, a U.S. pharmacy manager for long-term care facilities, said it agreed to be acquired by a newly formed company controlled by buyout firm KKR & Co LP for $1.4 billion, including debt.

** Britain's market regulator said a takeover of Amec Foster Wheeler Plc by oilfield services firm Wood Group could hurt competition.

** Brazil's antitrust agency Cade has approved Ternium SA's acquisition of Thyssenkrupp AG's Brazilian steel mill CSA Cia Siderúrgica do Atlántico SA, allowing the German behemoth to end a foray in the Americas that triggered massive losses. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)