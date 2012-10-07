By Michael Erman
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 7 Executives are more downbeat
than they have been in years about the prospects for corporate
dealmaking, citing worries about the euro zone and softening in
emerging markets, according to an Ernst & Young survey released
on Sunday.
Just 25 percent of the executives polled for Ernst & Young's
seventh Global Confidence Barometer said they expect to pursue
an acquisition over the next six months, in the most pessimistic
outlook since the firm started the survey in 2009.
"We are looking at low or stagnant growth for quite a number
of years to come," Pip McCrostie, global vice chair of
transaction advisory services at Ernst & Young, said in an
interview. "People are thinking, 'I want to be much more
conservative, much more risk averse.' That leads to a drop in
the M&A appetite and a drop in the desire to sell."
Ernst & Young polled more than 1,500 executives for the
survey, more than half of whom were chief executives, chief
financial officers or other high level executives. Those
surveyed were from 41 countries and spanned 24 different
sectors.
The survey mirrors the decline in dealmaking seen this year.
There have been roughly $1.7 trillion in deals announced so far
this year, down 14 percent from last year, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
The decline in deals has come even though the tools to drive
activity higher have been in place for some time. Record cash on
corporate balance sheets and cheap financing for borrowers
should make M&A a highly attractive tool for growth.
Executives, however, are still pessimistic about the global
economy. Only 22 percent of respondents believe the economy is
improving, down from 52 percent in April. Around two thirds of
the executives surveyed believe the current global economic
downturn will last more than a year, including 15 percent who
believe it will extend more than two years.
"There is a much greater understanding about the scale,
severity and impact of the euro zone," McCrostie said. "People
have realized it's not just regional, it's not counterparty
risk, it's a global issue."
Growth has become less of a priority for the executives,
according to the survey. Only 41 percent said growth would be
their top priority, with 31 percent saying they would look to
cut costs and become more efficient, and 25 percent looking to
just maintain stability.
Still, companies are not looking to sell off non-core
assets. About 19 percent of the executives said they were
looking to make divestments in the next year, down from 31
percent in April.
The sectors in which executives said they were most likely
to pursue deals included industrial products, financial services
and oil and gas. Respondents from the automotive and technology
industry were least likely to say they would pursue deals soon.