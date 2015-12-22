NEW YORK/LONDON Dec 21 Dealmakers celebrating a
record year for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) that was
bolstered by mega deals are pinning their hopes on a larger
number of smaller deals to fuel consolidation in 2016.
While the number of announced deals globally declined from
2014 by 2.1 percent to 39,687, deal volume rose 40.8 percent to
a record $4.6 trillion, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters
data, as big companies pursued their dream matches.
Most of the obvious mega deals have been explored already,
investment bankers and lawyers said. But the number of
transactions could increase next year as newly merged companies
sell non-core assets and smaller companies consider tie-ups to
stay competitive, they noted.
"While the absolute dollar value of deals could very well
decline in 2016, we expect the number of deals to increase
year-on-year as the market broadens and we see more mid-sized
transactions," said Gary Posternack, global head of M&A at
Barclays Plc.
The number of deals in 2015 that exceeded $30 billion in
value was 18; together, they made up a quarter of the year's
total volume. This compares with seven deals worth more than $30
billion in 2014, and one in 2013.
This year's mega deals included many with long-expected
operational efficiencies, such as brewer Anheuser-Busch Inbev
SA's $106 billion acquisition of SABMiller Plc, and oil
major Royal Dutch Shell Plc's $70 billion purchase of
BG Group Plc.
Financial engineering was a major factor in some deals.
These included drug maker Pfizer Inc's $160 billion
acquisition of Allergan Plc, a so-called inversion that
would allow Pfizer to lower its tax bill by redomiciling from
the United States to Ireland.
The $120 billion merger of chemical conglomerates Dow
Chemical Co and DuPont was structured so that the
subsequent spin-offs of the combined companies' divisions would
be tax-free.
Other drivers included acquirers' need for speedier growth,
as well as their strong balance sheet and confidence that the
macro-economic environment was stable enough for them to splash
out on big transactions.
"With economic growth still lagging, investors have been
supportive of deals that make strategic sense and create value.
The strategic rationale for M&A is more important than the price
paid for it," Goldman Sachs Group Inc global M&A co-head
Gilberto Pozzi said.
PRICES RISING
The median value of deals globally as a multiple of the
target's annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization rose to 10.6 times in 2015, the highest since 2007,
before a buyout boom ended with the global financial crisis.
Combined with record deal volumes, this has raised concerns
over whether the M&A cycle may be approaching its peak.
But "this is not an M&A bubble," said Luigi Rizzo, M&A head
for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Bank of America Corp
. "The record value of deals this year was underpinned by
the low cost of capital and the strength of the dollar."
A major difference from 2007 has been the absence of big
leveraged buyouts. Private equity firms have mostly been sitting
on the sidelines, preferring to sell companies to other
strategic buyers, rather than trying to outbid them in auctions.
A choppy junk debt market in the last few weeks has made it even
more difficult for buyout firms to be competitive.
In the United States, M&A has totaled $2.32 trillion so far
in 2015, up 64 percent from the year-ago period. The United
States accounted for 51 percent of worldwide deals, up from 43
percent a year ago.
"M&A volumes relative to gross domestic product are just
pushing average levels; we are not at the peak yet. The average
M&A cycle lasts four to five years, and we are only now close to
the third year," said Robin Rankin, co-head of global M&A at
Credit Suisse Group AG.
Asia also had a record M&A year, with volumes at $1.05
trillion, up 58 percent year-to-date. M&A in Europe reached
$879.6 billion, up 6 percent, in the strongest year-to-date
period for since 2008.
"Europe is at least two years behind the U.S. in the M&A
cycle," Rizzo of Bank of America said. "But going forward it
will be the main story as telecoms and other key industries are
set to consolidate."
HOSTILE APPROACHES
Hostile bids for companies have also been getting bigger.
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd is pursuing a $36.7 billion
takeover of U.S. peer Norfolk Southern Corp, while
generic drug maker Perrigo Co Plc's shareholders last
month rejected a $26 billion hostile bid by Mylan NV.
"One thing that we may see is more confidence in the
boardroom of targets to resist hostile approaches until the end;
in other words, an increase in the number of 'hostile hostiles'
that never turn friendly," said Igor Kirman, a partner at law
firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz who represented Perrigo in
its defense against Mylan.
"The Perrigo defense against Mylan, the largest hostile deal
ever to go the full distance, shows that a target can pursue a
sound defensive strategy, even in the absence of showstopper
defenses or litigation, and win," Kirman added.
The dealmaking boom has, unsurprisingly, led to an
investment banking bonanza. Fees from completed M&A advisory
globally increased 5 percent year-to-date to $24.5 billion,
estimates from Thomson Reuters and Freeman Consulting show.
The M&A market could slacken in 2016 if the economy and
political environment turn sour. For example, dealmakers have
been speculating about whether a big rise interest rates could
dampen dealmaking.
"I don't think interest rates alone will make a big
difference in M&A; however, uncertainty in the financing
markets and global political climate could be more of a concern
than anything else," said Eileen Nugent, global co-head of law
firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom's transactions
practices.
"But all of the traditional factors for a robust M&A market
are still there and confidence is strong."
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Pamela Barbaglia
in London; Editing by Richard Chang)