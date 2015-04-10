LONDON, April 10 U.S. investment bank Goldman
Sachs has opened up a $100 billion lead in this year's
worldwide M&A league table after grabbing advisory roles on the
top four deals in this week's bumper week for takeovers.
Deals this week, the busiest so far this year, were worth
$140 billion, lifting year-to-date M&A activity to almost $1
trillion, according to Thomson Reuters data. That is up 25
percent from a year ago and the strongest start to a year since
2007.
Goldman advised on deals worth $119 billion that were
announced this week. It worked for Mylan on its offer
for Perrigo, BG Group in its takeover by Shell
, TNT Express in its $4.3 billion bid from
Fedex and Permira Advisers and the Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board in its proposed $4.5 billion buyout of
Informatica Corp.
Goldman has advised on 99 deals worth $305.8 billion so far
this year. Bank of America Merrill Lynch has moved up
into second spot with deals worth $207.2 billion and JPMorgan
slipped to third with $188.8 billion of deals, Thomson
Reuters data show.
Advisory boutique firm Robey Warshaw has jumped to eighth
spot in the M&A league tables after also working with BG Group.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)