* Global M&A volumes rose 3 percent in 2011
* Dealmaking in Q4 fell 31 percent to $398 billion worldwide
* Bankers have more optimism for North America, Asia
By Victoria Howley and Michael Erman
LONDON/NEW YORK, Dec 16 Dealmakers
could find themselves with even more free time on their
hands next year if Europe's fiscal roadmap fails to convince
investors and stabilize global markets.
In Europe, activity will be flat at best next year even
if measures agreed to at last week's EU summit restore
confidence that the continent can overcome its debt crisis.
"We need at least two years before we have visibility
on how or if things will stabilize. It is too early to call and
any M&A rebound will depend entirely on this wider picture,"
said Michael Tory, a former Lehman banker and a founding partner
of London advisory boutique Ondra Partners.
Bankers in North America and Asia are hoping
Europe will not pull them down with it.
"If we see stabilization in Europe -- not
necessarily a lot of growth -- then I believe deals can get done
and priced appropriately," said Steve Baronoff, chairman of
global M&A at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. "Unless
Europe experiences significant upheaval, the intermediate term
for M&A has some very good macro factors."
Merger and acquisition volume in the Asia-Pacific region,
excluding Japan, is set to rise by a third next year after
dipping in 2011, according to Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting
estimates, as cashed-up Asian companies step up acquisitions to
take advantage of depressed asset prices.
"If you are working closely with a company getting ready to
push the button to do a deal, and the market is souring in
Europe, companies will pause," said Todd Marin, JPMorgan's
head of investment banking for the Asia-Pacific region.
"But certainly the conversations that we are having and the
deals that are in the works suggest that people are assuming
these issues will work themselves out."
Global mergers and acquisitions rose 3 percent this year to
$2.464 trillion from $2.396 trillion in 2010, according to
preliminary data from Thomson Reuters.
The increase was driven by a strong first half, which had
promised that 2011 would be the start of a new multiyear M&A
cycle before the euro zone crisis hit in the summer.
But activity declined dramatically in the second half, with
dealmaking in fourth quarter falling 31 percent from the
previous three months to $398 billion.
It was the third consecutive quarterly decline and the
lowest quarter overall since the third quarter of 2004.
DIFFERENT TRACKS
Bankers said a healthy backlog of deals could emerge when
macroeconomic conditions improve. Many companies have conserved
cash on their balance sheets through the downturn and valuations
are cheap.
Paul Parker, head of global mergers and acquisitions at
Barclays Capital, said that prices were running at a 20
percent to 30 percent discount based on a forward
price-to-earnings ratio and historical trends over the last two
decades.
"We may now be experiencing as low a price and financing
environment as we'll ever get. If you couple that with strategic
need, why would you not transact?" he said.
Several companies have taken the chance in North America,
even as the uncertainty over Europe and the global economy raged
in the second half of this year. Kinder Morgan Inc
agreed to buy pipeline company El Paso Corp for $21
billion, while United Technologies Corp struck a $16.5
billion deal for Goodrich Corp.
Bankers said they were seeing the backlog of deals grow in
the fourth quarter.
"I'm bullish long term on the M&A environment," said Bruce
Evans, head of U.S. M&A at Deutsche Bank. "While
during periods of extreme volatility, it may be difficult to get
the stars to align, we are nevertheless seeing a continued,
consistent flow of smart strategic M&A deals."
Even in Europe, some bankers are seeing signs of hope. "New
engagements have increased since October and when I look at our
pipeline for next year, I'm encouraged," said Hernan Cristerna,
head of M&A for EMEA at JPMorgan.
EUROPEAN GLOOM
So far though, markets are pricing in a recession in Europe,
and economists have warned that the recent euro zone financial
pact will do little to fix a debt crisis that is choking off
funding for Spain and Italy. Many there fear continued weakness
in the region could spread globally and eventually undermine the
healthier M&A markets in the United States and Asia.
European M&A was $96.34 billion in the fourth quarter, the
lowest since the third quarter of 2002.
Giuseppe Monarchi, head of M&A for EMEA at Credit Suisse
, had predicted that dealmaking would increase by 20
percent to 30 percent at the start of the year.
He now says the outlook for next year remains flat, which he
called a "very good result in the current macro environment."
Wilhelm Schulz, head of EMEA M&A at Citigroup Inc,
said that deals in Asia could help European companies do at
least some deals, providing a silver lining.
"This year European M&A is down overall. However, we have
seen a meaningful increase in both EMEA target activity and
acquisitions by European companies in Asia. This trend is going
to continue," he said.
(Reporting by Victoria Howley in London, Michael Erman, Soyoung
Kim and Paritosh Bansal in New York, and Denny Thomas in Hong
Kong; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)