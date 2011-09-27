* Adds Renaissance Learning

Sept 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** London Stock Exchange head Xavier Rolet has won the backing of LCH.Clearnet's board for his planned 1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) takeover of Europe's largest independent clearing house, a source familiar with the situation said.

** EuroChem, controlled by Russian tycoon Andrei Melnichenko, agreed to buy most of BASF's (BASFn.DE) nitrogen fertiliser plants in a deal worth about 700 million euros ($943 million).

** Arrow Energy, a venture between Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and PetroChina , has raised its offer for Australian gas explorer Bow Energy by 2 percent to A$535 million ($524.2 million).

** Education software maker Renaissance Learning Inc said it would be bought by Permira Funds for about $455 million in cash, after the private equity firm sweetened its offer to match a rival takeover bid from Plato Learning.

** Atrium European Real Estate acquired the Palac Flora shopping centre in Prague for 191 million euros ($257 million)from AFI Europe and Avestus Capital Partners.

** Canopius, one of the three Lloyd's of London insurers interested in buying rival Omega , is close to making a formal offer for the group, it said on Tuesday, putting pressure on competing bidders.

** Cliffs Natural Resources said it is looking to sell its biomass production facility in Michigan to focus on its core iron-ore and coal business.

** German builder Hochtief , majority owned by Spanish peer ACS , is in final negotiations to shed its airport unit and expects to sell the division in coming weeks, Chief Executive Frank Stieler said on Tuesday.

** KRUTrade AG, Russia's second-largest coal exporter, has merged with its parent company, Cyprus-registered Alinos Enterprises Limited and Alinos has taken over all KRUTrade's coal business operations, Alinos senior executives said on Tuesday.

** State-run Krung Thai Bank Pcl is selling a 10 percent stake in budget airline Nok Air to national carrier Thai Airways , its president Apisak Tantivorawonga said on Tuesday.

** Italian state-owned holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) is interested in aerospace company Avio, the CDP head said on Tuesday, after reports last week that France's Safran was eyeing the Italian engine maker.

** Celesio (CLSGn.DE) will exit its medical-insurance services joint venture with Medco , scrapping a project that its former chief executive had regarded to be key to long-term growth.

** Reliance Communications , India's second-largest mobile phone carrier by subscribers, is in advanced talks with a number of consortiums to sell its stake in its telecoms tower unit, Chairman Anil Ambani said on Tuesday.

(Compiled by Arnav Das Sharma, Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore)