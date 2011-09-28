GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro pressured by economic, political uncertainty
* Asia ex-Japan stocks inch lower; Nikkei closes down 0.35 pct
Sept 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Warburg Pincus is considering the sale of Mach, its Luxembourg-based business that provides roaming and billing services to mobile phone companies, four people familiar with the matter said.
** Renaissance Learning Inc said Plato Learning sweetened its takeover bid to $471 million, but the education software maker's board turned down the offer in favor of a lower proposal from private equity firm Permira Funds.
** Financial technology provider ACI Worldwide Inc said it extended its exchange offer for its hostile bid for S1 Corp to the end of October.
** Santander , Spain's biggest bank, has made an offer for at least some of the Polish assets put up for sale by Belgian bancassurance group KBC , a Polish daily reported on Wednesday.
** Malaysia's state-controlled asset manager Permodalan Nasional Bhd has offered 3.90 ringgit ($1.240) apiece for the remaining shares in builder SP Setia it does not already own, the deal's adviser Maybank Investment said in an e-mail statement on Wednesday.
** Turkish lender Vakifbank is seeking acquisitions abroad, and is not interested in buying in Turkey, the bank's chief executive Suleyman Kalkan told Reuters on Wednesday.
** French insurer AXA confirmed on Wednesday that it was exploring the possible sale of its private equity unit, adding that there was no guarantee that the process would lead to a transaction.
** French utility GDF Suez said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement with Italy's Eni for the sale of a 10.4 percent indirect stake in gas condensate fields located in the North Sea. (Compiled by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore)
