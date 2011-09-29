(Adds Maple Group, Sumitomo Mitsui, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co, KGHM, British Airways, Chicago Board Options Exchange)

Sept 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Maple Group, a consortium of Canadian financial institutions, said on Thursday it extended a hostile C$3.8 billion ($3.65 billion) takeover bid for TMX Group , Canada's largest stock market operator.

** Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group , intends to acquire Promise Co and pump in over 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) into the consumer finance firm, the Nikkei business daily reported.

** Swedish Automobile , owner of cash-strapped car maker Saab, said it would sell its Spyker niche luxury sportscar business to U.S. private equity firm North Street Capital, led by racing car enthusiast Alex Mascioli, for about 32 million euros.

** New British bank venture NBNK has submitted a second-round bid for some 630 Lloyds bank branches, NBNK confirmed on Thursday, which sources with knowledge of the matter said could be worth 1.5 billion pounds ($2.3 billion).

** European insurers Allianz and AXA SA are among the potential bidders for HSBC Holdings Plc's sale of its general insurance business, which could fetch more than $1 billion, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Bahrain Telecommunications and Kingdom Holding have pulled out of a deal to buy a quarter of Saudi telco firm Zain Saudi for $950 million, saying proposed terms could not be met.

** Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co said it will acquire Harleysville Group for $760 million to expand its reach in commercial insurance lines of business and add capacity on the U.S. East Coast.

** Thailand's Siam Cement Pcl and Japan's Itochu Corp advanced to the next round of bidding for Indonesian chemical firm Sulfindo Adiusaha in a deal worth up to $700 million, sources with direct knowledge said.

** Indian state-run utility GAIL India said it had agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in one of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc's shale gas assets in the United States and would invest a total of $300 million over the next five years.

** KGHM , Europe's No. 2 copper miner, agreed on Thursday to sell phone operator Dialog to its larger rival Netia for 944 million zlotys ($292.2 million) as part of a sell-off of its telecoms assets.

** British Airways would be the most likely buyer of the Irish government's 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus , the Irish airline's largest shareholder Ryanair said on Thursday.

** The Chicago Board Options Exchange parent said it would acquire the National Stock Exchange (NSX) in a deal that would expand its relatively small stock-trading operations and allow it to tempt new electronic customers with specialty prices.

** Russia's VTB cleared the way for a $9.2 billion bailout loan for Bank of Moscow by buying out the largest minority shareholder and ending a battle for control over the failed lender that it still sees as a source of growth.

** ABN AMRO's German unit Delbrueck Bethmann Maffei agreed to buy LGT's German business for an undisclosed price, it said on Thursday.

** Hermes International SCA on Thursday said it has acquired a 32.5 percent stake in Joseph Erard Holding, a Swiss watch parts maker that supplies its luxury watch unit, La Montre Hermes.

** Vodafone , the world's largest mobile operator, has extended its partnership with Swisscom to better support the needs of business and international customers and to improve costs in purchasing.

