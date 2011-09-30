(Adds BP, Visa Argentina, AXA, Axel Springer)

Sept 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** BP said on Friday a plan to sell its stake in Argentina-based oil and gas group Pan American Energy (PAE) to Bridas Corp, half-owned by China's CNOOC , for $7 billion was still on, despite a report Argentine opposition could scupper it.

** Visa Argentina, a payment processor owned by a group of banks including Banco Santander Rio SA , is for sale and could fetch more than $500 million, sources familiar with the situation said.

** Brand licensing and management company Xcel Brands Inc has bought Isaac Mizrahi's IM Ready-Made LLC company in a deal worth up to $64.2 million.

** Talks between private equity firm Cinven and potential buyers for Italian aerospace firm Avio are at a standstill over price and rising political concerns about an international buyer, people familiar with the situation said.

** Axis-Shield , which is fighting a hostile takeover bid by larger U.S. rival Alere Inc , said talks with a third party regarding a conditional proposal were put on hold after Alere doubled its stake in it.

** BHP Billiton said it had finalised the acquisition of Leighton Holding's HWE Mining iron ore business in Western Australia's Pilbara region.

** Greek betting company OPAP (OPAr.AT) on Friday confirmed its board approved a deal with government to pay 935 million euros to extend its monopoly and buy a new videolotto licence.

** The Singapore Exchange Ltd is tying up with London's main bourse to make a joint bid for the London Metal Exchange, a source told Reuters on Friday, as the world's largest metal market seeks a suitor in a deal that could be worth 1 billion pounds ($1.57 billion).

** Kingdom Holding and Bahrain Batelco's $950 million offer for a 25 percent stake in Zain Saudi failed due to disagreements with the indebted Saudi telco's banks, a senior source at seller Zain said.

** Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck is to invest 10.3 million pounds ($16.1 million) in British peer Proximagen Group PLC as part of a strategic partnership, the companies said on Thursday.

** Potential bidders for the private equity unit of French insurer AXA have been asked to submit first offers early next week, sources close to the situation said on Friday.

** German publisher Axel Springer AG (SPRGn.DE) has made an offer for parts of WAZ media group, one of the country's largest publishing houses, setting up a bid battle with a WAZ shareholder. (Compiled by Arnav Das Sharma, Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore)