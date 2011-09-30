Artwork on sex, passion and sensuality up for sale at Sotheby's
Sept 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** BP said on Friday a plan to sell its stake in Argentina-based oil and gas group Pan American Energy (PAE) to Bridas Corp, half-owned by China's CNOOC , for $7 billion was still on, despite a report Argentine opposition could scupper it.
** Visa Argentina, a payment processor owned by a group of banks including Banco Santander Rio SA , is for sale and could fetch more than $500 million, sources familiar with the situation said.
** Brand licensing and management company Xcel Brands Inc has bought Isaac Mizrahi's IM Ready-Made LLC company in a deal worth up to $64.2 million.
** Talks between private equity firm Cinven and potential buyers for Italian aerospace firm Avio are at a standstill over price and rising political concerns about an international buyer, people familiar with the situation said.
** Axis-Shield , which is fighting a hostile takeover bid by larger U.S. rival Alere Inc , said talks with a third party regarding a conditional proposal were put on hold after Alere doubled its stake in it.
** BHP Billiton said it had finalised the acquisition of Leighton Holding's HWE Mining iron ore business in Western Australia's Pilbara region.
** Greek betting company OPAP (OPAr.AT) on Friday confirmed its board approved a deal with government to pay 935 million euros to extend its monopoly and buy a new videolotto licence.
** The Singapore Exchange Ltd is tying up with London's main bourse to make a joint bid for the London Metal Exchange, a source told Reuters on Friday, as the world's largest metal market seeks a suitor in a deal that could be worth 1 billion pounds ($1.57 billion).
** Kingdom Holding and Bahrain Batelco's $950 million offer for a 25 percent stake in Zain Saudi failed due to disagreements with the indebted Saudi telco's banks, a senior source at seller Zain said.
** Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck is to invest 10.3 million pounds ($16.1 million) in British peer Proximagen Group PLC as part of a strategic partnership, the companies said on Thursday.
** Potential bidders for the private equity unit of French insurer AXA have been asked to submit first offers early next week, sources close to the situation said on Friday.
** German publisher Axel Springer AG (SPRGn.DE) has made an offer for parts of WAZ media group, one of the country's largest publishing houses, setting up a bid battle with a WAZ shareholder. (Compiled by Arnav Das Sharma, Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore)
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 A Cerberus Capital Management LP-led group of investors plans to unveil an alternative in-court restructuring proposal for debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA as early as next month, right after finalizing due diligence procedures, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Friday.