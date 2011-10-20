Oct 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Parvus Asset Management, the fifth-largest shareholder in
British security firm G4S Plc GFS.L, on Thursday led hostility
to the company's 5.2 billion pound ($8.2 billion) deal to buy
ISS, calling it "an untested vision" that it would not support.
** Bank of Nova Scotia agreed to pay about
$1 billion in cash and stock for a majority stake in Colombia's
unlisted Banco Colpatria, expanding the Canadian bank's
footprint in the Latin American country.
** Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd said it will double the
cash component in its offer for Grayd Resource Corp to
C$183 million ($181 million), as the Canadian gold miner moves
to expand its footprint in Mexico.
** Bailed-out financial group Dexia cleared the
way for its full dismantlement on Thursday, with final board
clearance for the nationalisation of its Belgian banking
business and details of the sale of its French public financing
arm.
** British oil firm Cairn Energy said on Thursday it
expected to shortly complete a long-delayed deal to sell a stake
in its Indian business. The company has been waiting for more
than a year to conclude a $6 billion deal which will see miner
Vedanta Resources buy a majority stake in
Rajasthan-based oil producer Cairn India .
** Solar services company Petra Solar has bought
Jordan-based EnergyFlow Consulting LLC, a provider of software
and hardware to energy producers and consumers, to expand its
presence in the Middle East.
** Danish engineer FLSmidth said on Thursday it had
acquired Transweigh India Limited for an undisclosed sum.
** Slovenia's largest food retailer Mercator will
buy retail units from Bosnia's Drvopromet, comprising 63 new
shopping centres in Bosnia, Mercator said on Thursday.
** Indian brokerage Way2Wealth Securities is in talks to buy
Antique Stock Broking Ltd for up to $61 million, two sources
with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
(Compiled by Meenakshi Iyer and Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore)