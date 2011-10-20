Oct 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Parvus Asset Management, the fifth-largest shareholder in British security firm G4S Plc GFS.L, on Thursday led hostility to the company's 5.2 billion pound ($8.2 billion) deal to buy ISS, calling it "an untested vision" that it would not support.

** Bank of Nova Scotia agreed to pay about $1 billion in cash and stock for a majority stake in Colombia's unlisted Banco Colpatria, expanding the Canadian bank's footprint in the Latin American country.

** Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd said it will double the cash component in its offer for Grayd Resource Corp to C$183 million ($181 million), as the Canadian gold miner moves to expand its footprint in Mexico.

** Bailed-out financial group Dexia cleared the way for its full dismantlement on Thursday, with final board clearance for the nationalisation of its Belgian banking business and details of the sale of its French public financing arm.

** British oil firm Cairn Energy said on Thursday it expected to shortly complete a long-delayed deal to sell a stake in its Indian business. The company has been waiting for more than a year to conclude a $6 billion deal which will see miner Vedanta Resources buy a majority stake in Rajasthan-based oil producer Cairn India .

** Solar services company Petra Solar has bought Jordan-based EnergyFlow Consulting LLC, a provider of software and hardware to energy producers and consumers, to expand its presence in the Middle East.

** Danish engineer FLSmidth said on Thursday it had acquired Transweigh India Limited for an undisclosed sum.

** Slovenia's largest food retailer Mercator will buy retail units from Bosnia's Drvopromet, comprising 63 new shopping centres in Bosnia, Mercator said on Thursday.

** Indian brokerage Way2Wealth Securities is in talks to buy Antique Stock Broking Ltd for up to $61 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

(Compiled by Meenakshi Iyer and Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore)