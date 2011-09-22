* 3rd-qtr global M&A down 23 pct from second quarter
* Worldwide M&A up 20 pct year-to-date at $2.0 trillion
* High-yield debt becoming harder to find
By Michael Erman and Victoria Howley
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 22 Mergers and
acquisitions slowed significantly in the third quarter, stymied
by economic uncertainty that stifled the confidence and growth
horizons of corporate executives, according to Wall Street
dealmakers.
The few companies eager to seize on opportunities are
bumping up against reluctant lenders.
High-yield debt that serial acquirers in the private equity
world rely on for deal-making has become harder to find, in
part because troubled European banks are bowing out of
financing deals. Private-equity backed M&A, which typically
relies heavily on junk-bond financing, is down 22 percent from
the last quarter. [ID:S1E78J0OG]
"The steady M&A flow has turned to a drip," said Paul
Parker, head of global M&A at Barclays Capital (BARC.L), who
like many of his Street cohorts is paring back expectations for
the rest of 2011.
Announced M&A deals for the volatile third quarter will
have declined about 23 percent from the previous three months,
according to Thomson Reuters Deals Intelligence, as stock
market fluctuations, the European debt crisis and the U.S.
budget stalemate put many planned deals on ice.
Indeed, the $16.5 billion purchase of Goodrich Corp GR.N
that United Technologies (UTX.N) unveiled on Wednesday was on
track for an August announcement before wild market gyrations
sidetracked deal talks, a source familiar with the deal said.

The good news is that well-capitalized companies such as
United Technologies can get financing when they want it.
"I still think there is a strong desire to do M&A but it is
hard to do with these levels of uncertainty," said Jeff Raich,
co-founder of Los Angeles-based investment bank Moelis & Co.
Bankers are eternal optimists, of course, and Raich and
others said that once economic and geopolitical clouds clear,
deal books will circulate again.
The global deal count for the first nine months is up 20
percent over last year, mostly due to strength in the first
half of the year, the data shows. Deals in the third quarter,
through Sept. 22, fell to $539 billion from $699 billion in the
previous quarter, according to Deals Intelligence.
Europe and Asia Pacific have been hit particularly hard,
with deals in each region falling 34 percent from the previous
quarter.
FINANCING WOES
Parker fingered the lack of financing for deals involving
noninvestment-grade companies as a significant cause of the
drag.
"A number of deals have gone sideways," he said, "but I'd
expect many of those situations to be resurrected when the
markets rebound."
Investment-grade companies have had more luck, bankers
said, but even they have bumped up against tighter lending as
banks fret over the effects of the European debt crisis,
according to one senior energy investment banker.
Joseph Frumkin, managing partner of Sullivan & Cromwell's
mergers & acquisitions group, said lead lenders who sell part
of their loan commitments to other banks have become
increasingly edgy.
"As the U.S. banks form syndicates, you can see concerns
about European banks participating in syndicates," the lawyer
said. "What if they don't make good on their commitments?"
BIG DEALS
One bright spot for bankers is that the size of deals
announced in the quarter increased to an average of $155.9
million, the second-highest level in the last three years,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Big deals generate big fees, which has Goldman Sachs
(GS.N), JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) and other bankers celebrating.
Goldman, the top global M&A adviser this year, shepherded shale
gas producer Petrohawk Energy in its $12.1 billion sale to BHP
Billiton. (BHP.AX) (BLT.L)
JPMorgan was one of the advisers to Medco Health Services
Inc MHS.N on its $29.1 billion planned sale to Express
Scripts Inc. (ESRX.O) [ID:S1E78K1RO]
Large companies with strong reserves of cash will continue
to be aggressive, in spite of the current uncertainty, bankers
insist.
"In volatile markets like the ones we are experiencing, we
are advising our clients to be well-prepared in order to be in
a position to move decisively when market windows open," said
Jake Donavan, JPMorgan's head of corporates and client coverage
for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Even bankers' optimism has limits, however. After starting
with a bang, deal volume for 2011 is on track to end only 5 to
10 percent higher than last year, Parker estimated. That points
to a dreadful fourth quarter since deal value is currently
about 20 percent up from last year.
Scott Matlock, Morgan Stanley's (MS.N) London-based
chairman of international M&A said that the themes that drove
healthier dealmaking last year -- strong cash balances and
available financing -- are still present.
"Uncertainty about the global economy is the swing factor
that could impact the next few quarters," he said.
