* Facebook, tech IPOs helping equity capital markets
* ECM fundraising fell 25.8 pct in first quarter
* Citigroup tops global ECM league tables
* China growth worries weighs on Asia Pacific ECM
By Olivia Oran, Kylie MacLellan and Elzio Barreto
March 30 A growing number of U.S. companies such
as Facebook and Carlyle Group lining up to go public and a
smattering of U.S. and European secondary offerings are once
again giving investment bankers hope that the moribund equity
capital markets may finally be waking up.
The S&P 500 has risen 12 percent in the first quarter and
the market volatility tracker VIX is at five-year lows as fears
about the U.S. economy and the euro zone debt crisis ease,
prompting more companies to tap the public markets after being
effectively shut out for the last few months.
Global equity fundraising, including IPOs and secondary
offerings, tumbled 25.8 percent in the first quarter of 2012 to
$150.2 billion, compared with the same period in 2011, Thomson
Reuters data shows.
Global IPO proceeds, which reached $17.4 billion in 173
issues, sank to their lowest volume since the second quarter of
2009, the data shows.
Many risks to a recovery still persist, such as the impact
of slowing growth in China on Asian markets, but bankers said
they expect volumes at least in the United States to improve
over the rest of the year.
"The IPO market had been very slow to get out of the gate in
the first half of the quarter, but the last half has really been
catching up," said David Hermer, head of Americas syndicate at
Credit Suisse. "A number of recent landmark deals will
materially change the landscape, in a positive way."
Technology deals, which captured nearly a third of all U.S.
IPOs during the quarter, are expected to lead the market again,
as investors pile into sectors like cloud computing, social
media and mobile.
Bankers said even European companies, particularly those
with a tech focus, are thinking about U.S. listings.
British vacuum technology firm Edwards, which pulled a
London float last year due to choppy markets, and German
high-tech lighting company Novaled this month filed with U.S.
regulators for IPOs.
In a sign that the recovery might be more broad-based,
companies in other sectors are beginning to test the markets as
well. Private equity giant Carlyle Group, crafts retailer
Michaels Stores and real estate investment trust
Empire State Realty Trust are all planning IPOs.
"You're going to see more industrial companies coming out,
many with higher levels of financial leverage, along
with technology, energy and consumer retail," said James Palmer,
New York-based managing director of equity capital markets at
UBS AG. "You'll see a much broader spectrum in both
the quality and type of product."
A big chunk of the activity is expected to come from private
equity firms, as they look to exit investments, many of which
date back to the buyout boom of 2006-2007, and sell down stakes
through follow-on offerings.
"Sponsors are going to play an important role in overall
capital formation," said Phil Drury, co-head of equity capital
markets in the Americas at Citigroup Inc.
For banks, more activity means more underwriting fees. In
the first quarter, Citigroup topped the global ranking of equity
underwriters with 76 deals accounting for proceeds of $14.3
billion, up from No. 7 in the first quarter of 2011.
Goldman Sachs came in at No. 2, down from its No. 1
slot in the prior year, and JPMorgan Chase & Co took No.
3, up from its No. 5 position.
Guosen Securities, a Chinese investment bank, was the leader
for global IPOs, raising $1.4 billion for clients, thanks to a
number of solo deals like a $337.7 million IPO for computer
knitting machine producer Ningbo Cixing Co and a $249.8 million
offering for silicon maker Xi'an LONGi Silicon Materials.
"The IPO market has been slow to start, but the stars are
finally starting to align," said Brian Reilly, head of U.S.
equity capital markets at Barclays.
TENTATIVE RECOVERY
While the level of activity is expected to rebound from the
lows seen over the last six months, bankers said the global
markets are far from getting back to normal. Risks such as
worries about a fragile global economy, Europe's debt problems
and escalating tensions with Iran continue to add uncertainty
and weigh down the markets.
Investors' concerns over a slowdown in China's economy put a
damper on the Asia-Pacific market, which had dominated equity
capital market issuance as the West grappled with the aftermath
of the financial crisis of 2008.
"The problems are much closer to home," said Rupert
Mitchell, head of equity syndication for Asia-Pacific at
Citigroup. "The world is worried about China right now, where
growth is going to be more measured this year."
Activity in the region tumbled 37 percent in the first
quarter from a year earlier to $36.7 billion, the lowest
quarterly volume since the second quarter of 2009. IPOs were
down 75 percent, accounting for most of the weakness in the
beginning of the year.
The major listings expected in Asia this year include the $1
billion IPO by high-end jeweler Graff Diamonds and $1.5 billion
offering by Haitong Securities in Hong Kong; the $1 billion IPO
by football club Manchester United in Singapore; and
nearly $4 billion from two deals in Malaysia: Felda Global
Ventures and healthcare company Parkway Pantai.
In Europe, German chemicals maker Evonik and insurance group
Talanx and Italian aero-engine parts maker Avio are among those
seen as most likely to launch their IPOs in the first half. The
sale of the Russian central bank's stake in Sberbank,
worth around $6 billion, could also be launched in mid-April.
But overall companies are likely to wait at least until the
second half of the year before tapping the markets, bankers
said.
"The market in Europe is open and investors are engaged, but
every deal will be evaluated on its own merit and on a
case-by-case basis," said Viswas Raghavan, global head of equity
capital markets at JPMorgan.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York, Kylie MacLellan in
London and Elzio Barreto in Hong Kong; Editing by Paritosh
Bansal, Gary Hill)