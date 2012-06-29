* Global equity fundraising down 33 pct in H1

* Global IPO proceeds fall 46 pct

* Citi tops equity underwriters

By Olivia Oran and Kylie MacLellan

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 29 How does a company go public when equity markets globally are showing symptoms of schizophrenia? Wait for moments of lucidity, say investment bankers, then hurry.

That's the advice capital markets bankers from London to New York are giving clients as they watch markets gyrate after every development in the European debt crisis or new economic report from the United States.

Facebook Inc's disappointing $16 billion stock debut has added to the gloom, effectively freezing the IPO markets globally.

Global equity fundraising, including initial public offerings and secondary offerings, tumbled 33 percent in the first half of 2012 to $282.4 billion versus the same period in 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data on Friday.

Global IPO proceeds slid 46 percent to $59.6 billion.

Bankers said the second half of the year is not looking more promising. They recommend IPOs only for companies that have strong balance sheets, significant growth prospects and stories that are easy for investors to understand. The rest are being told to wait patiently for windows of opportunity.

"The headwinds have been so strong that the filter has become quite black and white," said Tom Ahearne, global vice chairman of equity capital markets at Credit Suisse. "So in order to get a deal done you have to tick a relatively specific set of boxes."

Companies such as ServiceNow Inc, which offers information technology service management software and operates in the booming cloud computing industry, went ahead with its debut, pricing on Thursday night. The stock surged 28 percent to $23.07 in its debut on Friday.

Others such as online travel service Kayak Software Corp and motor sport racing company Formula One have postponed their plans.

In Europe, which has accounted for just 7 percent of the IPO activity so far in 2012, the gloom is deeper.

Some companies that tested the markets in the second quarter, including Georgia's state railway monopoly in the former Soviet Union, Russian real estate investor O1 Properties, and German chemical company Evonik Industries, ended up shelving offerings after not getting sufficient orders at the valuation they wanted.

"The lessons from this year are to pick the right window and to get the key investors behind the trade before you break cover," said Rupert Hume-Kendall, chairman of global capital markets at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

In a bid to make sure issuers don't miss the window, banks are cutting down investor marketing periods, or road shows, before the IPOs.

"You want to get in and out of the markets as quickly as possible," said Mary Ann Deignan, head of America's equity capital markets at Merrill.

In the coveted league table rankings of equity underwriters so far this year, Citigroup Inc took the top spot globally, with 150 deals accounting for proceeds of $25.6 billion, up from No. 7 in the same period last year.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc was No. 2, down from the No. 1 slot in the prior year, and Morgan Stanley held its No. 3 rank from last year.

For global IPOs, Morgan Stanley -- which took the lead role for Facebook -- was the leader, with proceeds of $4.9 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co and Deutsche Bank took the No. 2 and No. 3 spots, respectively.

QUIETER SECOND HALF

Bankers said the second half of the year will likely lack high-profile deals such as Facebook and Carlyle Group LP that created a lot of buzz in the first half.

"The pipeline is robust with a number of high-quality transactions," said Tyler Dickson, head of global capital markets origination at Citigroup. "However, most transactions in the pipeline do not have the same high-profile brand recognition of several of the companies that went public earlier this year."

An estimated 30 issuers have taken advantage of the newly enacted U.S. JOBS Act to confidentially file registration papers with U.S. regulators. The act is intended to help companies with less than $1 billion in revenue go public.

The JOBS Act "is helpful but it's not a panacea," said David Hermer, head of equity capital markets in the Americas at Credit Suisse. "It's not everything I think it was intended to be quite yet."

In the U.S., much of the activity in the second half is expected to involve private equity firms as they look to unload portfolio companies they bought during the buyout boom of 2006-2007, bankers said.

Large companies planning IPOs include satellite services group Intelsat Global Holdings SA, held by a consortium of private equity firms including BC Partners Holdings Ltd. and Silver Lake.

Also planned are Apollo Global Management LLC -backed real estate services business Domus Holdings Corp and plastic packaging products manufacturer Berry Plastics Group Inc .

Among possible deals still to come this year in Europe is Direct Line. The insurance arm of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is working toward a London IPO.

Floats by German insurer Talanx and Italian airplane engine parts maker Avio, which had been expected in the second quarter, could also re-emerge in the second half if sentiment improves.

Russian mobile phone group MegaFon OAO had been tipped to raise as much as $4 billion in a London listing in the second half of the year, although earlier this month the chief executive cast doubt on the timing due to uncertain markets.

"There will be a sustained period of Europe working its way through its issues, but that doesn't mean the IPO market is shut for however long that takes," said Richard Cormack, managing director in EMEA ECM at Goldman. "There will be pockets of activity during periods of relative stability." (Reporting By Olivia Oran in New York and Kylie McLennan in London; editing by Paritosh Bansal and Jeffrey Benkoe)