* Private equity, company get together in GSK auction

* Teaming up offers more certainty in volatile markets

* Different return targets still a barrier to joint bids

By Victoria Howley

London, March 8 Private equity firms are exploring opportunities to team up with companies and increase their firepower in auctions, in which they typically lose out to corporate rivals that can pay a higher price because they can make more cost savings.

Belgian over-the-counter drugs group Omega Pharma has joined with buyout firm Bain Capital and Dutch private equity group Waterland for GlaxoSmithKline's non-core drugs portfolio, people with knowledge of the process told Reuters this week.

Bankers and analysts also said that Vista Equity Partners could get together with Swiss software company Temenos for Britain's Misys. Temenos, Vista and CVC Capital Partners have all approached Misys, possibly opening the door to a 1 billion pound ($1.6 billion) three-way bid battle.

"I think we could see more examples of private equity teaming up with trade buyers," said Peter Hahn, a finance professor at London's Cass Business School and a former managing director at Citigroup.

"Teaming up adds a level of certainty for both sides in volatile markets that are difficult to read and where financing is still constrained for private equity bids."

Companies stand to gain, because having a partner can help them surmount antitrust risk, a growing barrier to mergers and acquisitions as regulators want to protect consumers in the difficult economy.

A joint bid also allows companies to cherry-pick the parts of a target they want without having to buy an entire business, which may contain assets that do not fit their strategy.

Joint bids between private equity firms and companies were rare before the financial crisis, when an abundance of cheap debt meant sponsors bidding on their own could price corporate rivals out of even the largest auctions.

DIFFERENT MENTALITIES

The complexity of structuring joint bids means they will never be a massive trend, but companies sitting on large amounts of cash have turned the table on private equity rivals, who now find themselves at a disadvantage because debt has dried up.

Christopher Kummer, an affiliate professor at Grenoble Ecole de Management and founder of an eponymous corporate finance boutique, said companies were often sceptical about teaming up with private equity.

"Unless company executives have an investment banking background, the mentalities are really quite different," he said. "Companies often want to own 100 percent of the assets they buy, and private equity has far more aggressive return targets from acquisitions."

A banker that advises private equity firms said they typically look to make an annualised return of more than 20 percent on their investments and to exit after three to five years.

Companies expect lower returns over a much longer period to give them enough time to extract all the synergies, the banker said.

"Joint bids are very complicated to put together. I only pitch them as a last resort, because joint bidders tend to spend more time speaking to each other than the vendor," the banker said.

In a successful joint bid between a company and a private equity firm, the two sides take and hold stakes in the business. The private equity firm would aim to exit in the medium term by selling the stake, often to its corporate partner.

Companies that team up with other companies, a more comfortable and slightly more common form of collaboration, tend to split an asset after they buy it, each absorbing the bits they want.

Mead Johnson and Danone submitted a joint bid for Pfizer's $10 billion infant nutrition business this week, pitting them against Nestle, which can pay more than either with a triple-A credit rating and low debt.

A transaction on its own would stretch the smaller Paris-based Danone and pose significant antitrust hurdles, bankers said, although that is also an issue for Nestle.

Danone, owner of the Evian and Volvic brands, had talks with Japan's Kirin Holdings, Asahi Breweries and Suntory last year, but discussions did not proceed far enough to have a material impact on the Pfizer battle.

Mead Johnson would benefit from teaming up because it was only spun out of drug company Bristol-Myers Squibb two years ago, which bankers said would make it wary of making such a large acquisition so soon on its own. ($1 = 0.6367 British pounds) (Reporting by Victoria Howley, editing by Jane Baird)