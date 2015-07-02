LONDON, July 2 A surge in mergers and
acquisitions in the healthcare sector has been a windfall for
investment bankers, with fees from activity in the sector up 59
percent in the first half of 2015, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Goldman Sachs commanded 11.8 percent of all
healthcare fees, followed by JP Morgan with 11.2 percent
and Morgan Stanley with 6.9 percent.
Healthcare has seen a record wave of deal-making since the
start of 2014, stretching from large drugmakers buying up
smaller rivals to consolidation among makers of generic
medicines to tie-ups between insurers.
The buoyant healthcare market contrasts with an 8 percent
fall in overall first-half global investment banking fees, which
cover services ranging from M&A advisory work to capital markets
underwriting.
JP Morgan topped the overall global investment banking
league table during the first six months of 2015, with Goldman
Sachs in second place.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Greg Mahlich)