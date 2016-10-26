Oct 26 Toby Myerson, a long-time senior M&A
partner at Paul, Weiss who represented Citigroup on more
than $35 billion in deals, is leaving the law firm to set up his
own advisory shop.
The new firm, called Longsight Strategic Advisors LLC, will
provide advice to senior corporate executives and boards of
directors on governance matters, crisis management and
transactions, it said in a news release on Wednesday.
It will open its doors starting in January.
Myerson spent 33 years at Paul, Weiss, most recently as
co-chair of the corporate department and co-head of the firm's
global mergers and acquisitions group.
Most recently, he advised EXOR S.p.A., the Agnelli family
holding company, in its $6.9 billion unsolicited takeover of
PartnerRe.
Myerson is the latest dealmaker to open his own boutique
firm. These firms, including Dyal Co formed by former Goldman
Sachs Group Inc banker Gordon Dyal and M. Klein & Co
started by former Citigroup executive Michael Klein, are founded
largely by industry veterans looking to leave behind bureaucracy
and shrinking paychecks at large banks.
These small, low-profile firms are also popular among
companies that value their niche expertise and independent
advice.
Worldwide announced M&A in the first nine months of the year
totaled $796.2 billion, down 22 percent from the same period a
year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)