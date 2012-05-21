(Adds Eaton, Barclays, Hypo Alpe Adria, Kabel Deutschland, NGL
Energy, Nordson, General Cable; updates DaVita)
May 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Diversified industrial manufacturer Eaton Corp
struck a deal to buy electrical equipment maker Cooper
Industries Plc for $11.8 billion in cash and stock.
** Chinese Internet entrepreneur Jack Ma is buying back up
to half of a 40 percent stake in his Alibaba Group from Yahoo
Inc for $7.1 billion, in a deal that moves the Chinese
e-commerce leader closer to a public listing.
** Britain's Barclays Plc said it is to sell all of
its $6.1 billion stake in U.S. asset manager BlackRock Inc
, which it has held for almost three years.
** DaVita Inc, the biggest U.S. operator of dialysis
clinics, sought to better align itself with government efforts
to cut healthcare costs with a $4.42 billion deal to buy
HealthCare Partners, an operator of physician
practices.
** Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group agreed to buy AMC
Entertainment for $2.6 billion, including debt, making it the
biggest theater operator in the United States.
** Nationalized Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria
has launched the sale of its southeastern Europe banking network
by picking Deutsche Bank to run a deal it hopes will
raise at least 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion).
** German cable company Kabel Deutschland has
agreed to buy regional player Tele Columbus for about 618
million euros ($786 million) including debt, snatching one of
the last big targets left in the country's once-fragmented cable
market.
** NGL Energy Partners LP will buy equity interests
in High Sierra Energy LP and its general partner for $693
million to add crude oil transportation and water treatment
services and reduce its exposure to propane retailing business.
** Nordson Corp said it will acquire EDI Holdings
Inc, which makes slot coating and flat polymer extrusion dies,
for $200 million.
** General Cable Corp said it plans to buy Alcan
Cable, the wire and cable business of Rio Tinto Plc, for
$185 million in cash.
** Man Group is to buy London-based investment firm
FRM as the struggling hedge fund manager, which has been
criticized for overpaying and a poor choice of deals in the
past, seeks to reduce dependence on its flagship computer-driven
fund.
** Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions has
agreed to buy a Dubai-based oil services firm, hoping to improve
its recent weak track record of winning contracts in the world's
top oil producing region.
(Compiled by Megha Mandavia and Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore)