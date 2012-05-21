(Adds Eaton, Barclays, Hypo Alpe Adria, Kabel Deutschland, NGL Energy, Nordson, General Cable; updates DaVita)

May 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Diversified industrial manufacturer Eaton Corp struck a deal to buy electrical equipment maker Cooper Industries Plc for $11.8 billion in cash and stock.

** Chinese Internet entrepreneur Jack Ma is buying back up to half of a 40 percent stake in his Alibaba Group from Yahoo Inc for $7.1 billion, in a deal that moves the Chinese e-commerce leader closer to a public listing.

** Britain's Barclays Plc said it is to sell all of its $6.1 billion stake in U.S. asset manager BlackRock Inc , which it has held for almost three years.

** DaVita Inc, the biggest U.S. operator of dialysis clinics, sought to better align itself with government efforts to cut healthcare costs with a $4.42 billion deal to buy HealthCare Partners, an operator of physician practices.

** Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group agreed to buy AMC Entertainment for $2.6 billion, including debt, making it the biggest theater operator in the United States.

** Nationalized Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria has launched the sale of its southeastern Europe banking network by picking Deutsche Bank to run a deal it hopes will raise at least 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion).

** German cable company Kabel Deutschland has agreed to buy regional player Tele Columbus for about 618 million euros ($786 million) including debt, snatching one of the last big targets left in the country's once-fragmented cable market.

** NGL Energy Partners LP will buy equity interests in High Sierra Energy LP and its general partner for $693 million to add crude oil transportation and water treatment services and reduce its exposure to propane retailing business.

** Nordson Corp said it will acquire EDI Holdings Inc, which makes slot coating and flat polymer extrusion dies, for $200 million.

** General Cable Corp said it plans to buy Alcan Cable, the wire and cable business of Rio Tinto Plc, for $185 million in cash.

** Man Group is to buy London-based investment firm FRM as the struggling hedge fund manager, which has been criticized for overpaying and a poor choice of deals in the past, seeks to reduce dependence on its flagship computer-driven fund.

** Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions has agreed to buy a Dubai-based oil services firm, hoping to improve its recent weak track record of winning contracts in the world's top oil producing region. (Compiled by Megha Mandavia and Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore)