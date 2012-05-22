(Adds SAP, Getty, Telenet, Cobham; updates Benihana)

May 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** SAP AG said it would buy software and information technology services company Ariba Inc for about $4.5 billion in cash.

** Accor is to sell its troubled U.S. budget hotel business for $1.9 billion to private equity group Blackstone , in an expected move by the French hotel group to focus on growth outside the United States.

** Private equity firm CVC Capital has sold a $1.6 billion stake in Formula One to three investors including BlackRock ahead of the motor racing company's planned $3 billion initial public offering in Singapore, sources said on Tuesday.

** Commodities trader Glencore has taken majority control of its fast-growing Mutanda copper operation in Congo with a $480 million deal, including debt, which marks the first step in a planned merger of the mine with the nearby Kansuki concession.

** Japanese-themed restaurant chain Benihana Inc plans to go private in a $296 million deal with investment adviser Angelo Gordon & Co, after struggling to convert strong sales growth into meaningful profits.

** U.S. printing services company R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co said it would buy financial data provider Edgar Online for about $70.5 million, including debt, to expand its digital offerings.

** The owners of Getty Images Inc, the largest supplier of stock photos, video and other digital content, have retained bankers to examine a possible sale or public offering of the business, a person close to the matter said Tuesday.

** Belgium's largest cable operator Telenet is talking to private equity firms about making a joint bid for KPN-owned BASE, the country's third-biggest mobile phone company, people familiar with the process told Reuters.

** Greece's Alpha Bank won approval from its shareholders on Tuesday to scrap a planned merger with rival EFG Eurobank after a historic deal to slash the country's debt hit both businesses, and Eurobank in particular.

** South Korean bank holding firm KB Financial Group has submitted a bid for ING Groep NV's South Korean life insurance business, KB Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Euh Yoon-dae said on Tuesday.

** British aero electronics group Cobham said it was on track to get full control of Danish firm Thrane & Thrane after shareholders with more than 90 percent of the stock accepted its bid.

