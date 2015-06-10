By Euan Rocha
| TORONTO, June 10
TORONTO, June 10 The Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board (CPPIB), already a major global investor, has
signaled even greater ambitions with a $12 billion transaction
with GE Capital that insiders and advisors said may herald
larger deals.
The C$264 billion ($213 billion) pension fund manager's
decision not to seek a partner for the purchase of GE's private
equity lending portfolio also highlights its growing confidence
and suggests it may go it alone more often on future buys.
"This deal reflects on their capabilities and the depth and
breadth of the people that work there," said an industry source
familiar with the GE deal. "With the amount of money CPPIB have
to deploy in the coming decades, almost by definition they have
to become more global and look at larger transactions."
The fund already owns positions in Brazilian shopping mall
developer Aliansce Shopping Centers; luxury retailer Neiman
Marcus and Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. With its funds
projected to quadruple to more than C$1 trillion ($811 billion)
by 2045 and an investment horizon that runs decades, the pension
fund has now become one of the go-to buyers on just about any
big global infrastructure or real estate sale process.
Another source familiar with CPPIB's internal strategy said
the organization has done a lot of thinking recently about how
its money ought to be deployed, and concluded that it needs to
take on more risk.
"The feeling is that even the present portfolio risk is too
conservative for where the fund is in its life cycle," said the
person, noting that CPPIB is projected to have more fund inflows
than pension payouts for a number of years to come allowing it
to seek higher risk and higher reward investments at this time.
"The GE deal in a sense is part of a larger move to take on more
risk, but very prudently."
The pension fund manager is looking for investments that it
can scale and use to put its vast pool of capital to work, said
Donald Raymond, who was CPPIB's chief investment strategist and
spent nearly 15 years there before joining Alignvest Investment
Management a year ago.
"This is a platform investment. It is not just the portfolio
of loans they are buying, they are acquiring a management team
that can originate high quality loans for a long time, so they
don't have to build out an internal team," he said.
CPPIB already has over 70 percent of its funds invested in
assets outside Canada. Mark Wiseman, who heads the fund, has
stressed that a world view and diversification are going to be
linchpins of its long-term strategy.
Those close to CPPIB likened the latest deal to its $1.8
billion purchase of reinsurance provider Wilton Re in 2014,
which operates independently under the CPPIB umbrella.
"This platform gives us exposure and leverage within an area
that we want to have exposure to in our portfolio and that would
otherwise be difficult to build internally," said Mark Jenkins,
CPPIB's global head of private investments.
($1 = 1.2330 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Jeffrey
Hodgson and John Pickering)