BRIEF-Pinnacle Financial Partners obtains regulatory approvals to acquire BNC Bancorp
NEW YORK, June 7 General Electric Co is nearing an agreement to sell its private-equity lending unit to Canada's biggest pension fund, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
GE and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board are aiming to sign the deal Monday, the WSJ said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Terms are still being negotiated for a takeover that would include more than $10 billion of assets, but less than the unit's full book of $16 billion, the WSJ added. (Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
* DCT Industrial Trust® acquires 13.2 acres to develop a 222,000 square foot build-to-suit in Houston
* Consolidated Tomoka announces purchase of single-tenant retail property in metro Boston, Massachusetts for $6.3 million