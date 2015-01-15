(Adds Telecom Italia, Advent, Foschini Group, Telekom Slovenia, Club Med; Updates SpiceJet)

Jan 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** French travel group Club Med's board has recommended that shareholders accept the latest takeover offer from Chinese conglomerate Fosun, it said in a statement.

** Slovenia expects to sell dominant telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia and bank Nova KBM (NKBM) next month, the head of the fund coordinating the country's privatisation programme said.

** Buyout group Advent is seeking an exit from German debt collection services firm GFKL and has asked Goldman Sachs to explore possible options including a sale, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.

** South Africa's Foschini Group has agreed to buy British clothing retailer Phase Eight, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing two sources familiar with the deal.

** Italy's Telecom Italia Media has concluded that for the time being it was unlikely to sell a stake in digital broadcasting company Persidera, it said on Thursday.

** South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday that it had no plan to buy Canada's Blackberry Ltd , denying a Reuters report on a takeover approach. Samsung recently offered to buy BlackBerry for as much as $7.5 billion, seeking its valuable patents as it battles Apple in the corporate market, according to a person familiar with the matter and documents seen by Reuters.

** The Mexican unit of Spanish telecoms company Telefonica is not in talks to buy assets belonging to tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, Telefonica Mexico's chairman Francisco Gil Diaz told Reuters.

** German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim said it is considering the sale of its U.S.-based generics unit Roxane Labs to put a stronger focus on the development and sale of new pharmaceuticals. Bloomberg cited people with knowledge of the matter as saying that the asset could fetch as much as 2 billion euros ($2.36 billion).

** Japan's SoftBank Corp said it and other firms including Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd had invested about 70 billion yen ($600 million) into Travice Inc, the operator of Chinese taxi hailing app Kuaidi Dache. SoftBank had contributed the bulk of the funding, said a spokeswoman for Alibaba, which already holds an undisclosed stake in Kuaidi.

** Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd said it will sell its German life insurance unit, with roughly 4.3 billion euros ($5.06 billion) in managed assets, to Bermuda-based Athene Holding Ltd.

** Norway's Competition Authority said it has postponed its final verdict on whether to allow Sweden's TeliaSonera to buy the Norwegian unit of Tele2, in order to evaluate a new proposal from TeliaSonera.

** Spanish builder Sacyr is close to an agreement with banks on restructuring some 2.2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) of debt associated with its 9 percent Repsol stake, El Confidencial reported citing financial sources.

** Dollar General Corp stuck to its estimate of divesting 1,500 stores to win approval for its bid to buy Family Dollar Stores Inc, a move that analysts said could end up handing the company to Dollar Tree Inc.

** The co-founder of Indian airline SpiceJet Ltd has agreed to buy out its billionaire owner, the first part of a rescue attempt to turn round the loss-making carrier's fortunes in a fast-growing but crowded aviation sector.

** Spanish builder ACS said it plans to sell 51 percent of its Saeta Yield renewable energy business in a stock market flotation, helping it to cut debt tied to some of its power projects.

** Sweden's state-owned utility Vattenfall said a newly announced change in its organizational structure would not affect plans to go ahead with the sale of its lignite power plants in Germany.

** Malaysia's second-richest man, Ananda Krishnan, is in talks with state firm 1MDB to become a cornerstone investor in a long-delayed, $3 billion listing of its power assets, two people familiar with the matter said.

** Finland's Valmet, a maker of pulp and paper production machines, said it is buying a process automation systems business from engineering group Metso for 340 million euros ($400 million).

** Italian motorway company Atlantia aims to sell a stake of up to 30 percent in airport operator Aeroporti di Roma (ADR), the group's chief executive said in an interview in an Italian newspaper.

** Rexam Plc, the world's second largest beverage can maker in terms of revenue, said it has completed investment in Panamanian single-line beverage can plant Envases Del Istmo SA (Endelis) jointly with Envases Universales de Mexico (EUM). Financial details were not disclosed.

** Germany's Holtzbrinck, which owns Nature publisher Macmillan Science and Education, will combine the majority of its activities with BC Partners-owned peer Springer Science+Business Media, which publishes scientific, technical and medical books and journals. Holtzbrinck will hold 53 percent in the joint company, with BC Partners holding the rest.

** South Africa's state-run Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) said it would not consider selling its holdings in listed companies in order to take pressure off the country's cash-strapped power utility Eskom, its chief executive told local media.

** A unit of Norwegian conglomerate Orkla has agreed to buy Swedish consumer goods maker Cederroth in a transaction valuing the firm at 2.02 billion Swedish crowns ($249.84 million) on a debt free basis.

** Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim has become the largest shareholder of New York Times Co after exercising warrants to double his stake in the publisher to 16.8 percent. Slim's total stake is valued at $341.4 million, based on the stock's Wednesday closing price of $12.28.

** Polish billionaire Michal Solowow has completed the purchase of 40.6 percent of Poland's largest bathroom tile maker Rovese, the broker handling the deal said on Wednesday. The move gives Solowow control of 99.8 percent of Rovese and the total value of the deal reached 467 million zlotys ($129.4 million).

** A subsidiary of Europe's biggest dairy group Lactalis has raised its offer for Egypt's Arab Dairy, valuing the company at 363 million Egyptian pounds ($50.5 million), topping a rival bid worth $49.68 million from Pioneers Holding as a takeover battle heats up.

($1 = 0.86 euros) ($1 = 117.4000 yen) ($1 = 8.09 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 3.61 zlotys) ($1 = 62.06 Indian rupees)

(Compiled by Rosmi Shaji and Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru)