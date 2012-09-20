* Global M&A volumes down 17 percent so far this year
* Third-quarter European M&A down 41 percent
* Cross border deals almost flat; U.S. LBOs rise
* Goldman, Morgan Stanley top league tables
By Soyoung Kim and Michael Erman
NEW YORK, Sept 20 Bankers are already looking to
2013 for a glimmer of hope as deal making remained stalled in
the third quarter due to the widespread economic uncertainty
that has kept companies from pursuing large transformative
deals.
Global mergers and acquisitions volumes so far this year are
down 17 percent. Announced deals dropped to $1.58 trillion
worldwide in the first nine months of the year, down from $1.89
trillion in the same period last year, according to preliminary
Thomson Reuters data as of Sept. 18.
And larger deals - valued at $5 billion or more - fell by a
sharper margin of 31 percent, a sign that companies are holding
off on making big bets in the face of the euro zone's debt
crisis, slowing growth in emerging markets, uncertainty ahead of
the U.S. presidential election and the pending fiscal cliff
facing the U.S. government.
"All those things are events and there are risks. And no one
knows exactly how to estimate the probability of any of those
events. I think they help make people more cautious," said Gene
Sykes, head of global M&A at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
"It's not so much what they fear in terms of events, it's
simply the conditions in the world marketplace are such that
there is no high-growth economy driving demand, and there are a
lot of places where growth has slowed. Those things create a
sense that we should be more cautious and that is reflecting
itself in the overall level of deal activity."
Fundamentals are still in place to drive activity higher.
Record cash on corporate balance sheets and cheap financing
available for borrowers with both investment-grade and junk
credit make M&A a highly attractive tool for growth.
U.S. stock prices are also up - the S&P 500 index is
up more than 15 percent so far this year, making companies more
receptive to sales.
But one of the key ingredients for deal making - CEO
confidence - is still missing, bankers say.
"When you look at the fiscal cliff, the presidential
election and the European crisis, which clearly is still not
resolved, those three concerns bundled together are really
weighing on CEO and board confidence," said Jack MacDonald,
co-head of Americas M&A at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"To the extent that we can start to knock down some of those
concerns, it bodes well for a favorable M&A market," MacDonald
said. "Right now there's just so much uncertainty around what
2013 looks like that you haven't seen the follow through in M&A
announcements."
Goldman Sachs was the top M&A adviser worldwide and Morgan
Stanley took second place for the first three quarters of
this year. The two banks held the same positions in the league
table last year.
Bankers see more slow months ahead as companies wait to see
how the November election impacts U.S. fiscal policy.
"The biggest question related to the U.S. election is
whether and how the pending fiscal cliff will be addressed,"
said Gary Posternack, head of M&A for the Americas at Barclays
Plc.
"We are optimistic that, if we get greater clarity around
domestic fiscal issues and some stability in Europe, we will see
M&A activity pickup in early 2013."
He forecast roughly 10 percent growth in global deal volumes
next year.
EUROPE SAGS
M&A volume so far this quarter is down around 18 percent
worldwide from the full third quarter of last year, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Europe, reeling from the sovereign debt crisis, posted the
sharpest percentage decline in quarterly deal volumes, while
activity in the United States and Asia remained roughly flat
from the third quarter of 2011.
European M&A volumes are down 41 percent so far this quarter
to $84.2 billion, on track to become the slowest quarter for
deal activity since the third quarter of 2002. The numbers could
change substantially by the end of the quarter, particularly if
EADS PA and BAE Systems Plc, currently in
advanced merger discussions, come to an agreement during the
month.
"I think you need to see maybe a bottoming out of Europe so
people don't think Europe is continuing to decline. I think it
would help that people feel (emerging) economies have stabilized
as well," said Goldman's Sykes.
"And I think the U.S., post-election, post fiscal cliff, so
that you've gotten through the big uncertainty that are
associated with those events. Then people are going to adjust to
whatever it is. Even if we're in the middle of sequestration,
people can adjust around sequestration and make more reasonable
projections going forward."
The third quarter also saw a return of private equity buyers
in the United States, as cheap financing fueled appetite for
deals of buyout funds looking to put money to work.
U.S. leveraged buyouts almost doubled in the third quarter
of 2012 from a year ago, reaching their highest levels since the
third quarter of 2007 - just before the buyout bust.
"Maybe we are seeing a bit of an upturn in the U.S., or at
least the end to the bumping along the bottom. But that is about
as optimistic you want to get right now," said Scott Bok, CEO of
Greenhill & Co Inc.
"Some of the uncertainty has been reduced in recent months.
Europe doesn't seem quite to be in the difficult state that it
was a few months ago. The economy is growing albeit slowly, the
Fed is trying to prop things up," Bok said.
The energy industry has had more deals than any other
sector so far this year, with around $188.3 billion of oil and
gas deals. That is up 6 percent from last year.
In July, state-controlled CNOOC struck a $15.1
billion deal to buy Canadian oil producer Nexen Inc -
the biggest foreign takeover bid yet from resource-hungry China,
as the country looks to build up its oil reserves.
Other hot sectors include metals and mining, food and
beverages, and banks.
CROSS BORDER DEALS
Cross-border activity held steady with volumes down less
than 2 percent at $660 billion so far this year, outperforming
an otherwise sluggish market and reflecting companies' desire to
gain access to higher-growth economies, crucial natural
resources or new markets for their products.
Anheuser Busch InBev SA, the world's biggest
brewer, is taking over Mexico's Grupo Modelo for $20.1 billion,
giving it dominance in Latin America's second-largest economy
and adding Corona to its brands.
"Companies in more mature, lower-growth markets are looking
to expand their presence in higher-growth emerging markets and
conversely, companies in emerging markets are either looking for
access to resources in other parts of the world, but also
looking to gain access to markets and the customer base beyond
what they have today," Barclays' Posternack said.
Japanese companies, led by trading houses, have also stepped
up overseas acquisitions backed by a strong yen and flush cash
reserves, driving M&A up 16 percent - one of the few major
economies that saw a year-on-year increase in deal volumes this
year.
Itochu Corp announced a $1.7 billion deal this week
to buy Dole Food Company Inc's businesses
.
Japanese trading firms are keen to diversify their profit
streams away from energy and mining-related businesses and 2012
also saw other high-profile cross-border deals such as Marubeni
Corp's $5.6 billion deal to buy U.S. grain merchant
Gavilon.
Cross border deals have accounted for more than 40 percent
of total M&A volumes for the past two quarters, which could
signal an increasing appetite for risk among executives.
"I actually think there's some cause for optimism, in terms
of taking out some of these significant elements of uncertainty.
I'm not saying the world is suddenly going to be a wonderful
place, but the volatility I see declining and I think that's
going to be good for M&A," sai d Citigroup Inc co-head of
global M&A Peter Tague. "I think you actually could be starting
next year on a much more positive note."