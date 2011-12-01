(For more Reuters DEALTALK stories, click on [DEALTALK/])
* US Airways, AMR long seen as potential merger partners
* AMR bankruptcy removes one potential hurdle toward deal
* US Air needs to fix labor issues before any merger
* US Air attempted to buy Delta in bankruptcy
By Kyle Peterson and Soyoung Kim
Dec 1 For US Airways LCC.N, the merger-hungry
fifth-largest U.S. airline, a bankrupt American Airlines may
present an irresistible takeover target, but many in the
aviation world think the headaches and hassles of consolidation
are not worth the payoff of such a tie-up.
American, a unit of AMR Corp AMR.N, filed for Chapter 11
bankruptcy protection on Tuesday in a bid to shed some of its
uncompetitive costs and restructure its debt.
Bankruptcy leaves the company vulnerable to potential
takeover attempts from would-be suitors like US Airways, whose
chief executive Doug Parker has long promoted consolidation as
a means to slim down an industry plagued by overcapacity. US
Airways once tried and failed to buy Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) as
it restructured in bankruptcy.
Since the Delta/Northwest and United/Continental mergers,
American and US Airways have been considered logical partners
for a potential combination, but analysts have said American's
high labor costs and unresolved contracts with its unions make
any deal too difficult to negotiate.
Sweeping cost cuts in bankruptcy could remove one potential
hurdle, but analysts and bankers noted that US Airways still
has its own challenges of having to integrate labor groups
following its 2005 merger with America West Airlines.
"Strategically that's one of the final combinations that
could make sense, but there's a real issue for US Airways to do
a deal, as well as the fact that US Airways is still slightly
smaller," said one industry banker who asked not to be named
because he was not authorized to speak with the media.
A second industry banker added: "US Airways still has two
airlines. If they can't combine those two houses, how they can
combine with American? Today there is no labor deal at US
Airways, and those labor deals still need to be negotiated."
Analysts also said the benefits of any merger are less
clear for American Airlines.
"From the standpoint of US Airways, it would be a huge
opportunity," said airline industry consultant Robert Mann. "It
would take them into markets they don't have access to today
from a hub standpoint.
"Looking at it from the American Airlines' perspective, it
doesn't make the combined American and US Airways network
competitive with Delta or United (Airlines)," he said.
For a merger to appeal to American Airlines, Mann said, it
would have to bolster American's international routes. American
Airlines is a global airline that hopes to lure business
travelers with international partnerships and a hub-and-spoke
model that focuses on cities that are major business centers.
US Airways has a strong presence on the U.S. East Coast but
has less to offer in foreign markets.
Airlines in bankruptcy are logical targets for a rival
willing to attempt a takeover, because the would-be acquirer
can present a proposal to a committee of airline creditors
rather than directly to the management team, which might be
less inclined to take the deal.
Bankrupt airlines also are attractive takeover targets
because they have court protection to cut costs and restructure
debt.
Neither American nor US Airways would comment on merger
prospects on Thursday.
American has long expressed confidence in its prospects as
a stand-alone airline, although its two biggest rivals United
and Delta were formed from mergers that so far are successful.
US Airways failed to acquire Delta through a hostile
takeover bid in 2006, and Delta later merged with Northwest
Airlines, which restructured in Chapter 11 at the same time as
Delta, to become the No. 2 U.S. carrier.
US Airways also had two rounds of fruitless merger talks
with UAL Corp. UAL merged with Continental Airlines last year
to form the world's biggest carrier -- the new United Airlines,
a unit of United Continental Holdings (UAL.N).
