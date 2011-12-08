* HK market falls attracting PE firms to IPOs

* KKR, Warburg Pincus, MBK commit $550 mln to HK offers

* IPO investments seen continuing on unwelcome markets

By Elzio Barreto and Stephen Aldred

HONG KONG, Dec 8 The world's largest private equity firms have a new target in Asia Pacific: an end-of-year rush of Hong Kong IPOs.

KKR, Warburg Pincus LLC, MBK Partners and others have committed some $550 million as 'cornerstone' investors to six Hong Kong initial public offerings in just two weeks -- the first time traditional buyout firms have piled into these types of deals.

The shift highlights several key trends.

Private equity, while facing economic pressure with existing investments, is sitting on mountains of cash that it needs to deploy, at a time when companies will take what they can.

The long-term structure of buyout funds, which often lock in investors for 10 years, allows private equity to spend during times when other funds are more cautious, or even restricted by their own investors.

Investing in a company just before its IPO shows the private equity industry is looking around for new ideas in tough times, and filling a gap left by hedge funds and wealthy individuals.

"Certainly what you're seeing is a view that arguably valuations are more interesting in the public markets right now than in the private markets," said Michael Chae, Asia-Pacific head of private equity firm Blackstone Group LP.

Cornerstone investing is fairly unique to Hong Kong, and is where an investor, normally a big institution or Asian tycoon, is allotted shares before the mutual funds get in. Cornerstoning allows underwriters to build early demand for an IPO.

Private equity's shift into cornerstone deals comes as sharp falls in the Hang Seng stock index have pushed valuations of Hong Kong-listed companies to the lowest in Asia Pacific.

Buyout firms smell a bargain.

* Warburg Pincus has committed $210 million to the up to $1.7 billion IPO of Haitong Securities Co Ltd.

* Asia-focused private equity firm MBK agreed to buy $100 million worth of New China Life's near $2 billion deal.

* KKR, Sequoia Capital China and a private equity fund of Everbright China will invest a combined $110 million in the offering of men's casual retailer China Outfitters Holdings Ltd.

* SAIF Partners agreed to buy $80 million worth of shares in clean technology company Guodian Technology & Environment Group, $30 million of China Polymetallic and an undisclosed sum of Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy's IPO.

* IDG Capital Partners bought about $21 million worth of handbag maker Sitoy Group Holdings Ltd.

LP RESISTANCE?

Private equity's foray into IPO investing could ultimately reap big rewards. It could also create tension with their own investors if returns are weak, or worse.

Pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and big institutions pay fees to private equity firms to invest their money. These limited partners (LP) traditionally expect the firms to take control of a company, turn it around, and sell it for a premium.

Putting cash into a pre-IPO minority stake is hardly a 3-5 year corporate turnaround plan.

Private equity firms are normally paid what's called a 2-and-20 fee -- or a 2 percent management fee on the capital invested and 20 percent of the profits when companies are sold.

"I prefer them not to do it. They see it as private equity, I see it as PIPE (private investment in public equity)," said a limited partner of private equity firms, who could not comment publicly on investments.

"They can argue, but many institutional investors can access these opportunities, so why pay 2/20?"

A large LP investor in the United States said he generally looks for private equity investments to double their money, net of fees, over 5-7 years.

"That should really accommodate a transformation in the company, whether through growth, restructuring, and material increases in net income, cash flow, and value," he said.

"A shorter period doesn't do us much good. Also, we're looking for private market exposure, so we don't want the funds to hold too much of a concentration in public shares."

LONG TERM INVESTORS

The window for new offerings in Hong Kong has cracked open late this year after volatility pushed the Hang Seng down by a third between a 2011 high in April and early October.

KKR and Warburg Pincus are taking advantage of that slump.

Measured by forward price-to-earnings ratios, companies in the Hang Seng index trade at a 2011 P/E of 9.1 times, compared with 9.9 times for companies on South Korea's Kospi and 15.2 times for companies in Malaysia, a recent Nomura research report showed.

KKR is buying shares of China Outfitters at a 2011 P/E of 11.3 times, while SAIF Partners is taking up shares of Guodian Technology at a 2012 P/E of 8.5-9.5 times, and of China Polymetallic at a 2012 P/E of 4.7-5.4 times.

As IPO cornerstone investors, private equity firms would have to keep their stakes for at least six months, but most expect to be in for the long haul.

"The current capital markets environment is obviously bad for anyone who taps for a listing," said a top executive at a private equity firm who invested in the IPOs, but who couldn't speak publicly on the matter.

"But for us, frankly speaking, that's the opportunity, because we're long term investors, we're not worried about where the stock price is going to be 3-6 months from now." (Editing by Michael Flaherty and Ian Geoghegan)