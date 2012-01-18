* Fees from CB issuance to help banks weather IPO downturn

* Ping An, Wistron among firms selling CBs

* Asia-Pac accounted for 3rd of global CB issuance in 2011

By Elzio Barreto

HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asia Pacific bankers, digging deep into their tool boxes for new revenue streams and client ideas to take up the slack in equity capital market (ECM) deals, are pinning their hopes on an unglamorous but steady product -- convertible bonds.

The downturn in the IPO and follow-on markets is expected to continue well into 2012, after issuance tumbled to a three-year low last year. That is making ECM bankers turn to one of the last pools of capital still available in the market.

Some $4.5 billion worth of convertible bonds (CBs) are hitting Asia-Pacific markets in the next few weeks. Should the pace continue, CB sales this year would easily surpass the $20.8 billion in 2011.

"Convertibles tend to do reasonably well in high volatility periods," said Aloke Gupte, head of Asia Pacific equity-linked origination at J.P. Morgan in Hong Kong. "This is one of the last pools of capital available in volatile markets."

CBs are a type of hybrid security that offer a fixed rate of return and can be exchanged for stock if share prices trade above the conversion price. CB sales in Asia ex-Japan reached a record $35.4 billion in 2007 and have remained at around $23 billion a year in the past five years, despite the swings in IPO deal volumes.

They are cheaper than regular bonds for issuers and their sale does not result in immediate equity dilution as the stock conversion occurs only over a fixed tenure of usually three to five years, and at a premium to the current stock price.

And much like the sale of large chunks of stock, known as a block deals, CBs are also fairly speedy and require less paperwork than other forms of capital raising.

The main drawbacks of convertible bonds are that when they are issued at too high a conversion premium or equity markets collapse, there will be no stock issuance and companies will need to come up with cash to meet maturity payments.

That scenario is playing out for several companies in India, which issued CBs heavily in 2007 and are facing a mountain of maturities in 2012 amid tight global credit conditions.

For investors generally, convertibles have become more appealing, especially in a declining market, as their bond-like feature offers downside protection. If stock prices tumble further, CB holders would continue to earn a steady yield or coupon.

"You are basically buying a cheap option on the underlying share with a guaranteed flow provided by the bond," said Maxime Perrin, senior vice president for convertible bonds at Lombard Odier in Geneva. "At the moment, given that people on the whole are probably still very cautious, it's probably a good thing."

Lombard Odier has about $1.5 billion invested in Asian convertible bonds and Perrin said the firm is looking to buy CBs from Asian issuers in the consumer and services sectors.

STABLE FEES

For investment banks, CBs offer a steady source of income as convertible deal flow has remained stable while IPOs and follow-on offers have been hit by the turmoil in global financial markets. For instance, when Asia-Pacific IPO volumes slumped by 51 percent in 2011 from 2010, CB sales fell just 6.2 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

On average banks can earn about 2.5 percent in underwriting fees on a convertible bond but that varies widely in the region with some deals in China going for about 3 percent and others in Taiwan fetching 1 percent, bankers say. An IPO in Hong Kong, by comparison, would have fees of 3 percent on average .

"The market is in a sweet spot of volatility and low rates, so there is cheap funding for those companies," said the head of equity capital markets at a major investment bank in Hong Kong. "It's in high demand because people will trade the volatility."

The source was not authorised to speak publicly about the matter.

Last year, Asia Pacific accounted for nearly one-third of the $65.44 billion CBs issued around the world, according to Thomson Reuters data, making the region a key market for investors.

With the expected downturn in IPOs, bankers estimate convertible bonds should account for as much as 20 percent of Asia Pacific ECM deals in 2012, from 10 percent in 2011.

Apart from corporates, the CB market has seen non-traditional issuers tapping the market. Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, for example, raised about $1 billon last year through two CBs.

DEAL PIPELINE

For now Asian companies are relying on CBs to meet their immediate cash needs, especially since the slump in IPOs and follows-on offerings is set to continue. Consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers is forecasting a further 26 percent drop in IPOs in Hong Kong in 2012 from a year earlier.

That uncertainty is encouraging issuers to tap the CB market, but the deals are by no means an easy sell.

Wistron Corp, a Taiwanese contract manufacturer of laptops and other computer equipment, last week sold $180 million of zero coupon convertible bonds due in 2015. The bonds were sold at a conversion premium of 20 percent and carry a yield to maturity of 1.5 percent.

The company hired a team of 14 banks including joint global coordinators, bookrunners and co-managers to make sure the sale would go through amid the turmoil in global markets. Hedge funds that bought the securities also demanded an unusual amount of protection to jump on the deal, Thomson Reuters publication IFR said.

Upcoming deals include the up to $4.1 billion six-year convertible bonds in yuan by life insurer Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China . The bonds will pay a coupon of no more than 3 percent, IFR reported.

Apple Inc supplier Pegatron Corp. is expected to launch soon a deal similar in size and structure to Wistron's, IFR reported.

"We are much more confident now in general for Asia," said Peter Reinmuth, senior portfolio manager at Fisch Asset Management in Zurich, which specializes in CBs and manages 5 billion Swiss francs ($5.3 billion).

"We see very low equity valuations. We have low debt and low leverage in many names, decent value and growth rates." ($1 = 0.950 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Denny Thomas and Muralikumar Anantharaman)