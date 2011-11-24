(For more Reuters DEALTALK stories, click )
* PE acquisitions in Australia at $8.2 bln this year,
biggest since 2006
* Top firms under pressure to commit capital after fallow
period
* Market turmoil makes listed assets cheaper
* Biggest risk is fresh credit freeze out of Europe
By Victoria Thieberger
MELBOURNE, Nov 24 Australia's $23
billion-plus private-equity industry is poised for more deals
after a frenetic few months of activity that has put 2011 on
track to be the biggest year since the 2006 peak.
Weak markets have made companies more amenable to offers and
buyout shops are looking to burn unspent capital that investors
committed years ago, providing scope for more deals, industry
executives say.
The key risk for the pipeline of leveraged buyouts is any
major disruption to credit markets from the European debt
crisis.
"The threat of European default and recession has pushed
many global sponsors to turn to Asia where the role of Australia
is crucial," said Tom Story, co-head of private equity at law
firm Allens Arthur Robinson.
Australia is an important hedge for private-equity firms
making risky investments elsewhere in Asia amid the Euro zone
crisis, as it has lower transaction and sovereign risks, he
said.
Acquisitions in Australia by buyout funds so far this year
totalled A$8.33 billion ($8.2 billion), up from A$6.48 billion
for all of 2010, data from Thomson Reuters shows. It will be the
best year since the value hit A$14.05 billion in 2006.
Australia is a big buyout market in Asia. Global funds
including Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co, Carlyle
and Blackstone own assets here and have been actively
looking for more.
Last week, Australian services firm Spotless Group
rejected a A$698 million ($709 million) bid from buyout firm
Pacific Equity Partners (PEP), saying the offer was too low.
Blackstone had made an attempt at Spotless in May.
PLAYING CATCH-UP
Industry executives point to several reasons for the pick-up
in private-equity deals and predict they will continue, barring
a new credit freeze out of Europe.
"Boards are more open to receiving bids now probably than
they have ever been in Australia and I think that is because you
have had four years of down earnings, very tough markets," said
a senior fund executive who spoke on condition of anonymity.
"There is more engagement with PE than there has been in the
past, and that trend should continue if the markets remain
difficult," he said.
Buyout funds have had more time to focus on acquisitions
after the financial crisis and its aftermath, which consumed
greater time and energy just to manage existing portfolio
companies.
"Many firms did not have as much bandwidth to go looking for
new deals, and most got behind the investment pace of normal
times," said Joe Skrzynski, founding partner of CHAMP Private
Equity, one of Australia's three biggest buyout firms.
So the top firms have been playing catch-up.
CHAMP earlier this month made its first bid of the year,
offering A$163.2 million for Australian outdoor advertising firm
oOh!media Group Ltd and won exclusive access to its
books.
Pacific Equity Partners' offer for Spotless was its second
potential deal in a month.
PEP paid $486 million to form a 50:50 joint venture with
Swedish paper products maker SCA, and it may bid for
privately owned VIP Petfoods, according to Basis Point, a
Thomson Reuters Publication. PEP declined comment on the report.
The funds come from PEP's A$4 billion Fund IV, raised in
2008 -- the biggest fund in Australia.
A private-equity fund generally needs to be about 75 percent
invested before it can start tapping investors to raise a new
fund, which can occasionally lead to a spending spree.
Mid-year, Archer Capital splashed out A$1 billion to buy
three companies in Australia in the space of six weeks, as it
spent capital from its Fund 4 ahead of raising a new fund which
is targetting A$1.5 billion by the end of the year.
Private-equity firm CVC Asia-Pacific is trying to
sort out its heavy debt load of A$3.5 billion at Nine
Entertainment Co TV network ahead of raising a new Asian fund
next year, banking sources said.
MORE DEALS
So far, Australian banks have remained active and are not
having trouble raising capital, said a leveraged-finance banker.
"It's hard to know if things will get to that stage, a big
credit freeze, or not," said the banker, who declined to be
identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media.
That scenario has been avoided thus far and with the
Christmas and the January summer holiday lull approaching,
industry executives say more deals may emerge in coming weeks.
Some companies are warming to private equity as an
alternative to raising capital in the tough market.
"Companies have to be more innovative in how they go about
accessing capital and PE can fill that role," said an industry
source, who was not authorised to talk to the media.
PEP's 50:50 joint venture with SCA is relatively uncommon in
an industry that tends to look for controlling stakes, but could
presage more partnerships with local firms and unloved
units of multinationals in need of capital.
"PE are looking at a lot more of those sort of deals," said
a source familiar with that transaction. The source declined to
be identified as the deals are confidential.
Funds, which are also under pressure to return capital to
investors ahead of the next round of fund-raising, are
increasingly looking at selling portfolio companies to other
private-equity firms in deals known as secondaries, or to buyers
in the broader industry.
Initial public offerings have been in the doldrums since
TPG's float of department store Myer in 2009
went sour.
Disgruntled small-cap fund managers have made disparaging
remarks in the Australian press about private-equity sellers
after an earnings downgrade by fast-food owner Collins Foods
triggered a 24 percent share slide on Nov. 2.
The shares have nearly halved since PEP floated the business
in August.
These poor public floats have earned a bad name for
private-equity firms, making fund managers and investors
sceptical.
"Everyone gets tarred with the same brush," said a
private-equity executive.
Archer Capital sold its A$1.2 billion stake in Australian
accounting software company MYOB to Bain Capital and disposed of
its stake in iNova Pharmaceuticals for A$625 million to a
Canandian drug company.
"There were less strategic buyers two years ago than there
are now. I could see every one of our current portfolio
companies doing trade sales," K.Y. Tang, Chairman of Affinity
Equity Partners, told a conference in Hong Kong recently.
(Additional reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Vinu
Pilakkott)