LONDON Oct 4 Struggling Dexia may
resurrect 2008's abandoned break-up plan, isolating toxic assets
in a bad bank and selling or nationalising the rest, four
sources working on the current rescue plan said.
The move will likely lead to the disposal of the Turkish
retail bank, the wealth management business, the asset
management businesses and Dexia's joint venture with Royal Bank
of Canada , raising billions of euros, according to
analysts.
"The emergency was to obtain guarantees from the government
because Dexia could not carry on this way," one of the sources
said.
"The governments will now seek compensations through
nationalisations or asset disposals," the source added.
The plans under discussion recall the break-up plan that was
first outlined in 2008 before Dexia received an initial 6
billion euro ($8 billion) bail-out.
The previous carve-up ultimately was not carried out because
politicians considered it too sensitive, a second banker said.
This time, with Dexia on the brink of collapse, asset sales
are unavoidable, the sources said.
French lender Dexma could emerge as the first casualty of
the break-up as Dexia's management is in advanced talks to sell
it to French state bank CDC and Postal Bank.
Dexma's parent company Credit Local, which comprises all the
toxic assets, will be isolated in a newly created "bad bank",
the sources said.
A sale of Dexma, which lends to French municipalities, could
raise about 400 million euros, assuming a 0.5 times book value
multiple, according to a Morgan Stanley research note.
Dexma has a total of 80 billion euros of assets funded
through a covered bond programme, the note said.
Next on the list will be Turkey's Denizbank , the
Luxembourg-based private bank and the asset management arm,
which would all likely be sold at auction when state guarantees
are in place and market conditions improve, the sources said.
"Dexia's nearest priority is how to re-allocate assets
against its local government lending arm and its sovereign debt
portfolios," said a source with direct knowledge of the
proceedings.
"Disposals will follow at a later stage. But finding buyers
at the moment would be quite tricky," the source added.
A London-based analyst said selling anything belonging to
Dexia to an industry rival could be challenging.
"The two saleable assets are their Turkish business and to a
lesser extent their joint venture with RBC, their custody
business."
Denizbank and the Luxembourg-based private banking
activities, the two jewels of the crown, will likely be sold in
an auction, the first source said.
Denizbank has a loan book of 11 billion euros and could
fetch between 2.7 billion and 4 billion assuming a price to
earnings multiple of 8-12, Morgan Stanley said.
The asset could lure domestic rivals as well as cash-rich
banks in Russia and Eastern Europe and global players, bankers
said.
HSBC has signalled plans to grow in Turkey, and new
CEO Stuart Gulliver said at a strategy day in May that it was a
key growth area and it wants to grow there, in contrast to its
pullback from most other markets.
Dexia's Turkish business may not be the only such asset on
the market. National Bank of Greece (NBGr.AT), also short of
capital and facing big losses on its domestic bonds, may sell
Finansbank , which is also regarded as a good
business.
Dexia's private banking business, which specialises in
taxation optimisation, asset structuring and investment advice,
could be worth between 1 billion and 1.7 billion euros, assuming
a 7-11 price-to-earning multiple, the Morgan Stanley analyst
said.
Barclays and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) could be
interested if the asset came on the market, analysts said.
The asset management activities could also come on the block
and lure quite a lot of appetite from private equity firms,
bankers and analysts said.
Some or all of Dexia's Belgian retail banking operations
could be merged with a peer such as KBC or ING or alternatively
nationalised, two of the sources said.
"The idea of a big Belgian bank is on the table. It is being
discussed," the first person said, adding that there was no
guarantee that EU regulators would allow such a move.
In Belgium, Dexia has retail banking, government finance and
insurance businesses, which equate to 250 billion euros of
assets and could be worth between 1.6 billion and 2.8 billion
euros, assuming a 5-10 price-earning multiple, according to
Morgan Stanley.
($1 = 0.753 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Steve Slater and Christian Plumb;
Editing by Will Waterman)