* Shipping firms eye deals to combat weak rates -bankers
* China's capacity expansion could hurt rates long-term
* Volatile financing may dent transportation leasing deals
By Soyoung Kim
NEW YORK, Oct 14 The global shipping industry
could see robust dealmaking activity in coming years as weak
freight rates caused by vessel overcapacity spur firms to
consolidate to cut costs and get better access to capital,
according to senior industry bankers.
Most shipping companies have suffered from distressed
freight rates in the past several years as demand to transport
commodities has lagged supply of vessels. This has been
compounded by a slowdown in the global economy that has made
access to funds difficult.
The weak rate environment is expected to continue through
2012 and beyond. While 2013 could see some recovery in rates,
the prospect of continued capacity expansion in China presents
a longer-term challenge, said Mark Friedman, a senior managing
director at investment bank Evercore Partners Inc. (EVR.N)
"There's a lot more shipyard capacity than there's ever
been in the industry before, with a lot of the incremental
capacity being in China," Friedman said. "And that capacity
just doesn't go away. The increased supply of ships could
pressure rates over the long term."
"There ought to be more consolidation as some companies do
not have adequate capital market access or liquidity."
Friedman and George Ackert, who together run Evercore's
transportation and infrastructure advisory practice, say that
shipping assets have become an attractive investment for
financial firms and private equity investors looking to take
advantage of the overcapacity-induced downturn.
In a recent industry transaction, investors including
private equity firm First Reserve, billionaire investor Wilbur
Ross' investment shop WL Ross & Co and sovereign wealth fund
China Investment Corp [CIC.UL] announced a $1 billion equity
investment in U.S. shipping company Diamond S Shipping, which
will use the funds to acquire 30 tankers. [ID:nL3E7J12FH]
In March, private equity firm Carlyle Group formed a joint
venture with maritime investment firm Tiger Group and other
investors to buy more than $5 billion worth of containers,
tanker vessels and other shipping assets. [ID:nTOE72D051]
Evercore also worked on several shipping deals over the
past two years, including advising Capital Product Partners on
its acquisition of Crude Carriers Corp and representing
Overseas Shipholding Group Inc (OSG.N) in its purchase of OSG
America L.P.
Ackert, who joined Evercore in early 2009 to build
transportation practice for Evercore -- the first for an
boutique advisory -- said shipping and transportation leasing
have been two of the most active sectors in transportation in
terms of deal activity over the past year.
FICKLE FINANCING
Deals in recent months include General Electric Co's (GE.N)
$1 billion sale of its container leasing business to China's
HNA Group and Bravia Capital, and the sale of American
International Group's (AIG.N) rail car services and leasing
unit to Perella Weinberg Partners.
While the recent volatility in financing markets means
deals have become more expensive and harder to complete for
some buyout firms, private equity investors continue to
actively scour transportation leasing for deals, Ackert said.
Buyout firms typically need leveraged loans and high-yield
bonds -- the riskier form of lending that carries some of the
highest interest rates and often is among the first financing
to be withdrawn when credit tightens.
"Private equity always needs to put money to work, and
their deal appetite remains the same. But as financing gets
worse, deals are harder and taking longer," he said.
Ackert has been integral in some of the industry's
transformational deals during his investment banking career at
Evercore and previously at Bank of America Merrill Lynch
(BAC.N), where he served as the global head of transportation
and infrastructure.
Along with Evercore Founder and Chairman Roger Altman,
Ackert advised railroad company Burlington Northern Santa Fe in
its $34 billion sale to Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) in late
2009, which stands as the largest transportation M&A deal ever.
Recently, Ackert advised AMR Corp AMR.N, the parent of
American Airlines, on its planned spin-off of regional unit
American Eagle.
Within just over two years of launching transportation
advisory, Ackert and Friedman have built the New York-based
group into a team of 14 bankers dedicated to deals in airlines,
rail, shipping, trucking, logistics, infrastructure, leasing
and travel.
Evercore's acquisition in June of Lexicon Partners, a
UK-based investment bank focused on utilities and
infrastructure among other sectors, adds a London-based
infrastructure team to complement its U.S. practice, Ackert
said.
(Reporting by Soyoung Kim, editing by Matthew Lewis)