* Asian vendors, Sony Ericsson seen as potential buyers
* Motorola's distribution and operations valuable
By Alexei Oreskovic and Sinead Carew
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Aug 18 The ink on
Google Inc's (GOOG.O) $12.5 billion plan to buy Motorola
Mobility (MMI.N) is barely dry, but speculation has already
begun about its next deal -- expected by some to be the sale of
Motorola's handset business.
That is because there is no shortage of interested buyers
for Motorola's hardware, with analysts naming Huawei [HWT.UL]
and Sony Ericsson as early contenders.
Google's primary interest is in Motorola's rich trove of
technology patents, which the company needs to defend its
fast-growing Android business from legal challenges mounted by
rivals including Apple (AAPL.O), Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Oracle
ORCL.O, say analysts.
Analysts are divided on whether Google will sell or keep
Motorola's handset business.
Some think there is a good chance it could ultimately end
up keeping the unit and try to mimic Apple's wildly successful
strategy of marrying hardware and software.
Others, however, are convinced that Google will sell the
division and stay true to its promise to keep Android as an
open platform able to run on multiple harware makers' devices.
There are 38 other phone makers using Android software that
Google could alienate if it pursues the former strategy.
"I think they'll likely sell it," said Deutsche Bank
analyst Brian Modoff, adding that competing with the other
Android providers would not make sense.
Analysts said a sale would attract many interested buyers.
Valuations on the unit vary wildly, with one analyst suggesting
a price as low as $1 billion and others saying it could fetch
as much as $5 billion.
Huawei, which has long been trying to expand in the U.S.
market, and Sony Ericsson, which is strong in Europe but has so
far failed to make any real inroads in the U.S. market, would
be among the potential buyers, analysts said.
"Sony Ericsson would be the perfect fit," said Avian
Securities analyst Matthew Thornton, noting that Motorola needs
to build up its business in Europe while it has a good presence
in China, where Sony Ericsson is weak.
Sony Ericsson, a joint venture of Sony Corp (6758.T) and
Ericsson (ERICb.ST), like Motorola also uses Android software.
Asian phone manufacturers, such as Huawei, HTC Corp
(2498.TW) and ZTE (0763.HK), could also benefit from picking up
Motorola's handset business because of its strong relationships
with wireless carriers in the United States, say analysts.
"If you wanted to penetrate (the U.S.) market and start
from the ground up it would be extremely difficult," said
Lawrence Harris, an analyst with C.L. King & Associates. Buying
Motorola "would give anyone who purchases those assets instant
credibility, instant market share," he said.
Moreover, Harris said that combining operations with
Motorola could deliver valuable economies of scale in
manufacturing and procurement of components, a key benefit in
an industry that requires heavy spending on research and
development.
While the past attempts by China's Huawei at acquisitions
in the United States have been thwarted by the government
because of security concerns, the fact that Motorola's patents
would be owned by Google could help overcome objections.
"It could be more attractive to a Chinese purchaser
because, without the intellectual property piece, there
wouldn't be as much of an uproar from the U.S. State
Department," said Mark McKechnie, an analyst with ThinkEquity.
Google's planned acquisition of Motorola comes at a
tumultuous time for the tech industry, as consumers
increasingly buy mobile gadgets such as smartphones and Apple's
iPad tablet instead of PCs.
On Thursday, Hewlett-Packard (HPQ.N), the world's No. 1 PC
maker, said it was considering strategic alternatives for its
PC business and said it was discontinuing its efforts to
develop mobile devices based on the WebOS software.
Charter Equity Research Analyst Ed Snyder said that if
Google doesn't sell Motorola's handset business and keeps it as
a bolt-on unit, it could end up dwindling away due to a lack of
advantages over its Android rivals.
"You can't afford [for] them to do too well or you'll
alienate the people you're dependent on to grow Android,"
Snyder said.
ThinkEquity's McKechnie went so far as to suggest that it
would be hard for the Motorola brand to thrive under the Google
banner. "If it stays with Google, in ten years kids wouldn't
know who Motorola was."
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; editing by Peter Lauria, Gary
Hill)