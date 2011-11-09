(For more Reuters DEALTALK stories, click [DEALTALK/])
* Grocery M&A is up 34.2 percent so far this year
* Regional chains look for bulk to combat rivals
* Supervalu seen as primed for break-up - bankers
(Adds details in paragraph 11)
By Jessica Hall
Nov 9 Grocery store dealmaking, already up
one-third this year, is expected to increase as regional
supermarkets seek greater size and heft to compete against
non-union, lower-cost rivals.
The goal has been to help companies lower their purchasing,
marketing, and distribution costs as they increase in size.
Cutting costs and gaining size should improve profits in the
face of competition from non-union warehouse clubs, specialty
grocers and mass merchandisers such as Costco Wholesale Corp
(COST.O), Whole Foods Market Inc (WFM.O) Wal-Mart Stores Inc
(WMT.N) and Target Corp (TGT.N).
Dealmaking in the grocery sector has jumped 34.2 percent so
far this year to $2.6 billion. That marks the busiest
year-to-date since 2007, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"The next few months will be busy because things are busy
now. Consolidation of grocers of various forms and sizes is
almost certain to continue because it's a microeconomic
imperative, given the growth of supercenters, club stores and
various non-union specialty formats," said Scott Moses,
managing director and head of food, drug and specialty retail
investment banking at Sagent Advisors.
Deals are unlikely to look like the mega-mergers of 1998,
which saw Kroger Co (KR.N), already the largest grocery
retailer in the United States, merge with Fred Meyer, and
Albertsons merge with American Stores, bankers said.
Instead, deals will resemble bolt-on acquisitions and
regional expansions such as Sprouts Farmers Market's merger
with Henry's Farmers Market and Haggen Inc's acquisition by
Comvest Group, bankers said.
SUPERVALU SEEN AS PRIMED FOR DEAL, BREAK-UP
One company that analysts and investment bankers agree is
primed for a deal or break-up is Supervalu Inc (SVU.N), which
owns the Jewel-Osco, Albertsons and Save-A-Lot chains.
The company has laid off workers, closed stores and sold
assets in a continuing effort to lower debt from its $12.4
billion acquisition of more than 1,100 Albertsons stores in
2006.
"There are some food retailers with the competitive
position, scale, capital structure and resulting liquidity to
create shareholder value over time by increasing EBITDA," said
an industry banker who declined to be named because he was not
authorized to speak with the media.
"There are some who have not been able to do that,
particularly with a challenging credit market. Supervalu
clearly falls in the later camp," the banker said.
Supervalu trades at 6.4-times earnings, compared with a
sector median of 14.8-times earnings. Supervalu's stock has
fallen 14 percent since the start of the year, compared with a
modest rise in market leader Kroger Co (KR.N). Supervalu, which
is the third-largest grocery chain behind Kroger and Safeway
Inc SWY.N, has a market capitalization of $1.7 billion.
Last month, Supervalu said it would build fewer Save-A-Lot
discount stores than planned because licensees were having
difficulty obtaining loans in the weak economy. The company
also tempered its full-year earnings and sales forecasts.
Supervalu, which has been losing market share, has vowed to
get its everyday pricing as low as bigger players Kroger and
Safeway amid fierce competition and rising food costs.
Major supermarket chains are struggling with falling sales
volumes as all but the most affluent shoppers remain very
cautious about spending.
Supervalu could break apart, get money to pare its debt and
money to invest in its traditional grocery store chains.
Bankers expect a wide range of rivals and private equity firms
would line up to buy the Save-A-Lot and distribution
businesses.
Save-A-Lot is the company's "hard discount" brand aimed at
low-income shoppers. The warehouse-style stores offer less
variety than a traditional supermarket and focus on private
label items. It competes with Kroger's Food-4-Less.
The company's wholesale distribution business serves about
2,200 independent retailers. The business accounts for about 20
percent of Supervalu revenue.
"SuperValu has struggled since it bought the Albertson's
stores because it couldn't juggle the debt load and the price
competition from rivals. It couldn't pay the debt and invest in
the business at the same time," said a second investment
banker, who declined to be named because he was not authorized
to speak to the media.
"Unlocking the value of the distribution business could
free up funds to revive the other half of the business," the
second banker said.
(Reporting by Jessica Hall in Philadelphia; additional
reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; editing by Gunna
Dickson)
(For more M&A news and our DealZone blog, go to
here)