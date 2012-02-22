* Hong Kong stock rally fails to ignite IPO market issuance
* Banks, issuers counting on 'shadow books' to get IPOs done
* Europe debt, China slowdown concerns weigh on new listings
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Feb 22 Hong Kong's IPOs have
suffered their worst start since 2009, failing to ride a stock
market rally and forcing bankers in Asia's main centre for new
issues to pin their hopes on a $700 million oil sands company
offering to throw open the floodgates.
A nearly 16 percent rally in the local stock market since
the beginning of the year should have given executives
confidence to proceed with stock listings, and allowed bankers
to clear their deal backlog and sign up more clients to hit the
IPO track.
Instead, companies with offerings on the docket remain on
the sidelines. The few that are proceeding are planning deeper
discounts and resorting to 'shadow books' to make sure the deals
are infallible.
The lack of activity is both a grim sign of CEO confidence
and also a potentially dire warning for investment bankers in
Asia, where equity capital market fees make up about two-thirds
of the investment banking revenues at most firms, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
"Investors are very choosy and will continue to be very
choosy," said Philippe Espinasse, a former investment banker
with Nomura and UBS in Hong Kong and author of 'IPO: a Global
Guide'.
Nearly half of the up to $700 million IPO of Sunshine
Oilsands, a Canadian oil explorer, has been sold to powerful
Chinese state-backed entities, leaving little room for the deal
to collapse.
However, a truly thriving IPO market is one where retail and
mutual fund investors queue up to buy shares, something that is
still missing in Hong Kong because of lingering concerns over
Europe's debt troubles and a slowdown in China's economy.
Besides signing up so-called cornerstone investors, who
commit to buying a chunk of the IPO and keeping their stake for
a minimum period of time, bankers will sometimes also run a
'shadow book' when the market is weak, such as now.
The term refers to a roster of potential buyers that gives
an early indication as to what demand will be before banks
finalize a price range and launch the IPO. The shadow book gives
banks and the IPO company some comfort to go ahead, or not, with
the deal, as was the case with Sunshine Oilsands.
"It's particularly important in a market like this. In a
bull market you just launch and go," said the head of equity
capital markets (ECM) at an international investment bank in
Hong Kong who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter
and thus requested anonymity.
TUMBLING FEES
The slump in issuance is a particular cause for concern in
the financial industry after estimated fees on Asia-Pacific
offerings tumbled 21 percent to $4.9 billion in 2011 from 2010,
prompting companies, including Royal Bank of Scotland
and Samsung Securities Co Ltd, to slash jobs or pull
out altogether from the equities business in the region.
Still, there is no dearth of companies wanting to list, with
more than 80 active IPO applications in Hong Kong through the
end of January. London-based high-end jeweller Graff Diamonds
joined the ranks of IPO candidates in Hong Kong, filing for its
up to $1 billion offering last week.
Others like China Everbright Bank and
construction giant Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd
revived their listing plans buoyed by the jump in the benchmark
Hang Seng index this year.
The IPO pipeline in Hong Kong could reach nearly $8.4
billion in the first half of 2012, according to figures from
Thomson Reuters publication IFR, if demand for new issuance
improves.
But that is a big "if" at this stage.
"Sentiment is good, but as we all know, valuations for
shares that are already listed in the mainboard are still
attractive to investors," said Patrick Yiu, a director at Cash
Asset Management in Hong Kong, who is a regular investor in new
offerings. "I haven't put my focus on IPOs at this moment yet."
Hong Kong-listed companies trade at a
price-to-earnings ratio of about 9.8, among the lowest
valuations in Asia-Pacific and down from 14.6 a year earlier,
according to Thomson Reuters data. By comparison, shares in the
Philippines main stock index trade at a regional high of
16.4 times and in India at 16 times.
A slow start to IPOs comes despite a good ride enjoyed by
the limited number of companies that went public this year. Six
of the eight offers are trading above the IPO price, with air
freight company ASR Holdings and construction company
Vision Fame both up about 88 percent since their
debuts in mid-January.
Admittedly, the deals this year have been small with the
eight offers in total raising just HK$1.58 billion, the lowest
volume since 2009 when HK$1.42 billion of deals were done
through mid-February. Still, a strong performance hasn't
inspired the bigger offers to get off the block.
"The IPO market is still very difficult. The mood is not at
all reflected in the secondary performance this year," added the
ECM head. "Investors are very skeptical towards deals still."
(Editing by Michael Flaherty and Muralikumar Anantharaman)