* 18 bln euro variable annuities business of particular
concern
* Other insurers also suffered from Japan VA sales, stopped
selling
* ING reviewed Japan VA assumptions, found no material
change
* Majority of ING Re's business is ING Japan variable
annuities
By Clare Baldwin and Taiga Uranaka
HONG KONG/TOKYO, Feb 16 ING's Japan unit
is proving to be a stumbling block in the auction of its Asia
insurance business that is expected to fetch more than
6 billion euros, with sources saying the Dutch group may have no
choice but to retain the Japan unit for now.
Japan is one of ING's two biggest Asian operations,
so what becomes of it in the event of a sale is important.
The concern has to do with the 18 billion euros worth of
high-guarantee variable annuity policies the Japan operation has
on the books.
"The problem with variable annuities in general is that you
may look like you're profitable now but the markets move against
you and you could start losing money," said Hong Kong-based
Credit Suisse Asian insurance analyst Arjan van Veen.
The extent to which there may be problems with ING's
variable annuity business in Japan is unclear. One senior
Asia-based insurance executive said potential buyers right now
are talking about the Japan variable annuity business as a toxic
asset, and that if ING is consistent with other players in the
market, that business is probably worse off than people think.
Two Asia-based investment bankers following the auction said
that the Japan variable annuity business was their biggest
concern. An insurance industry source countered by saying that
ING hedged its variable annuities better than some of its
competitors, though he did not have precise details on the
status of how it was hedged in Japan.
The Dutch financial group announced last month that it was
considering ways to dispose of its Asia insurance and investment
management businesses separately from its European businesses, a
move that would help it pay back the 2008 bailout it received
from the Dutch government.
Reuters previously reported that investment banks have been
hired to run the sale and that the auction will split
ING's Asia investment management business into a separate sale.
ING is in the process of drawing up a more
detailed accounting of its Asia businesses but that information
has not yet circulated, sources with direct knowledge of the
situation said. The sources mentioned in the story could not be
named because the details of the auction are not public.
A spokeswoman for ING said the company is exploring options
for all of its Asia operations, including Japan, but could not
comment on the details of the process.
HEAVY DRAG ON EARNINGS
ING wrote its Japanese variable annuity policies -- which
guarantee a minimum payout and then an additional payout based
on investment returns -- between 1999 and 2009 when consumers
were suffering from years of ultra-low interest rates amid the
country's prolonged deflation.
The guarantees attracted customers. But they became a heavy
drag on insurance companies that had aggressively sold such
policies following the market plunge in the wake of
the collapse of Lehman Brothers.
Other insurers selling similar policies, such as
Hartford, Allianz and Prudential Plc
subsidiary PCA Life, also suffered in the market turmoil and
also stopped selling variable annuity policies in Japan.
It can be difficult to hedge some variable annuity
obligations, and the cost of the hedging can become
prohibitively expensive, Credit Suisse's van Veen said.
JPMorgan Cazenove in a report late last year said
that while ING's Japanese variable annuity business is hedged
against equity market and interest rate risk, it is not hedged
against volatility and there is some currency risk.
The report went on to say that the reinsurance
contract the Japan variable annuity business struck with ING Re
was likely underpriced, and that the Japan operations
are worth less than shareholders' equity.
The ING spokeswoman said the Japanese variable annuity
business is hedged against equity market, interest rate and
currency risk and partially hedged against volatility risk. She
said the reinsurance contract was put in place at "arm's
length".
The spokeswoman said the Japanese variable annuity
business constitutes the majority of ING Re's business
but declined to comment on valuation.
At the end of last year, ING valued its Asia Pacific
insurance operations at 5.8 billion euros, with an additional
0.3 billion euros from the investment management business being
attributed to Asia, an analyst presentation on ING's website
(here) shows.
ING Re is part of ING's corporate line insurance. In the
fourth quarter, the pre-tax underlying results from corporate
line insurance widened to a loss of 98 million euros from 88
million euros a year earlier.
ING said lower interest rates on hybrids and debt
helped to curb the losses. It also said it converted some
hybrids to equity and moved some interest expenses owed to the
Group out of corporate line insurance.
Part of how ING's Japan business will fare will be
tied up in the outlook for the Japan market since high
guarantees can be met with high investment returns. With
unemployment around 5 percent, a shrinking population and stiff
competition among insurers, however, it could be tough.
"Overall, the demand is shifting from death benefit coverage
to pension, nursing care medical insurance. These areas
have growth potential but competition is very fierce and pension
products are not as profitable as death benefit coverage," said
Ayako Nakajima, a director at ratings agency S&P in Tokyo.
U.S. CONCERNS
The question ING now faces is whether anyone will be
interested in taking that risk. Right now, in the early stages
of ING's Asia-Pacific trade-sale, there are expected to be
bidders for the entire Asia package but in the end, the variable
annuity policies could mean that Japan is sold separately or not
at all.
One recent event that raised concern among potential Asia
buyers is what happened with ING's U.S. variable annuity
business.
ING also wrote variable annuity policies in the United
States. Late last year Group CEO Jan Hommen described
policyholder behavior as "very difficult to project" and said
ING would be taking a charge in the fourth quarter because some
of its assumptions about policyholder behavior were
incorrect. ING also said it would be completing its
annual review of actuarial assumptions for its Japanese variable
annuity business.
Last week, ING announced a 1.1 billion euro charge for its
U.S. variable annuity business. It said there were no material
changes to the assumptions underlying the Japanese variable
annuity business.
(Additional reporting by Gilbert Kreijger in AMSTERDAM and
Michael Flaherty in HONG KONG; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)