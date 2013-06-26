By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, June 26 With acquisitions in the U.S.
financial services industry slowing to a crawl since the 2008-09
financial crisis, private equity funds have provided a rare
bright spot with their pursuit of annuity portfolios that
insurers have been eager to sell.
But the dealmaking may have hit a roadblock now that New
York's top financial regulator has decided to launch a review,
concerned that the private equity firms are taking on too much
risk - at the expense of consumers who hold the annuities.
As a consequence, some insurers are putting on hold plans to
sell their businesses, while bankers and attorneys who are
working on two deals nearing completion are worried that the
probe could derail them completely.
In November, Aviva, Britain's No. 2 insurer, agreed to sell
its U.S. annuity business to Athene for $1.8 billion
. The following month, Sun Life Financial Inc
agreed to sell its U.S. annuity business to Guggenheim
Partners, a subsidiary of Delaware Life Holdings
for $1.35 billion.
"Potential sellers of insurance businesses are holding off
because some of the best buyers of these assets are working
through these issues," said one insurance banker, who wished to
remain anonymous because he is not permitted to speak to the
media. "People want more clarity before proceeding with sales."
Many insurers are looking to get out of the business of
selling annuities - insurance contracts that guarantee the
investor a minimum monthly payment. The products have become an
obstacle to profitability at a time when interest rates are low,
market volatility is high and a wave of baby boomers is getting
set to retire in the United States.
But regulators fear that private equity firms, which
generally seek to maximize profit in the short term with an eye
toward exiting a business, may not manage the portfolios
appropriately, putting customers at risk.
TOO SHORT-TERM FOCUSED?
In one regard, the fresh scrutiny is not surprising.
Regulators have placed the entire financial services industry
under a microscope in the wake of the financial crisis.
Financial services M&A volume last year was down nearly 20
percent from 2007, Thomson Reuters data shows.
In the past year alone, private equity's share of the
annuity business rose to 30 percent from 7 percent, according to
the New York Department of Financial Services.
So far the probe has delayed the Sun Life deal, and bankers
and lawyers say the Aviva deal could follow suit.
In an April speech, Benjamin Lawsky, superintendent of the
New York Department of Financial Services, summarized the
concerns surrounding such transactions.
"The risk we're concerned about at DFS is whether these
private equity firms are more short-term focused, when this is a
business that's all about the long haul," he said. "That their
focus is on maximizing their immediate financial returns, rather
than ensuring that promised retirement benefits are there at the
end of the day for policyholders."
While insurers are motivated to manage annuity portfolios
conservatively because their reputation depends on it, private
equity firms have a different model that allows them to take
greater risk, Lawsky has said in public remarks.
For example, a private equity firm can invest in 10 deals
and have three fail, but that is still seen as a successful
year, Lawsky said in remarks in Albany in May.
"If one of (those three deals) is an insurance company
that's a lot of people's retirement ... and that's a big
problem," he said.
In May, the regulator issued subpoenas to a handful of
firms, including Apollo and Guggenheim, according to a person
familiar with the situation. The source wished to remain
anonymous because the information was confidential.
The department is discussing new regulations that would
require greater disclosure from private equity firms, akin to
the disclosures that firms are required to make when they invest
in banks, the person said.
Last week, Sun Life said its deal with Guggenheim, which was
scheduled to close by the end of June, would be delayed. It is
unclear if the probe will cause a delay in the Aviva
transaction, which is scheduled to close this year.
An Athene spokesman said the deal is still on track to close
this year. Guggenheim is cooperating with the New York
Department of Financial Services, a spokesman said, declining to
elaborate.
The scrutiny appears to be delaying even insurance deals
that do not involve annuity businesses but have potential
private equity buyers, bankers said.
Allstate Corp put its Lincoln Benefit Life
subsidiary up for sale earlier this year. Resolution Group, a
British financial services firm, and two private equity firms,
TPG Capital LP and J.C. Flowers & Co, are bidding for the
business. But the process has stalled in recent weeks, said one
person familiar with the situation, who wished to remain
anonymous because he is not permitted to speak to the media.
An Allstate spokeswoman declined to comment.