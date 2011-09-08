* Listing structure plan seen favouring current owners
By Saeed Azhar and Rachel Armstrong
SINGAPORE Sept 8 Singapore Exchange's
coup in luring Manchester United to the city is
threatening to turn sour as the bourse comes under fire for
plans to let the club list using a structure that will minimise
the influence of new shareholders.
The SGX is set to approve the initial public offering of up
to $1 billion from the English Premier League champions this
week or next, two sources with direct knowledge of the listing
said.
The Red Devils have spent the past few weeks courting Asia's
major institutional and sovereign investors including Singapore
state investor Temasek , said the sources, who were not
authorised to talk to the media about the plans.
But the club's plan to use a two-tier system of shares to
ensure the Glazer family, which owns soccer's biggest brand,
will retain control has some investors and experts calling foul.
"I believe this is a backward step for the SGX to take from
the perspective of good corporate governance and minority
shareholders' rights," said Mak Yuen Teen, a professor at the
National University of Singapore who helped draw up the code of
corporate governance for listed companies in Singapore.
"It reflects an inclination towards issuers and controlling
shareholders as opposed to institutional and other minority
shareholders," he said.
An SGX spokeswoman said the exchange was unable to say
anything about the discussions with the club.
"We do not comment on speculation nor about our dealings
with individual companies," she said.
Sources with knowledge of the club's early discussions with
potential investors say it has steered clear of talking about
the structure, flagging instead expectations for underlying
profit margins to top 30 percent and its strong Asian fan-base.
Most investors are wary of shareholder structures that make
it harder for them to monitor and change a company's management.
"Economic interest and ownership interest are not aligned in
these structures, and you can find someone with 4 percent of
shares controlling the company, for example," said David Smith,
head of Asia corporate governance research at Institutional
Shareholder Services.
SPECIAL TREATMENT?
Manchester United wants to raise cash to help reduce a debt
pile near $500 million. Its choice of Singapore was aimed at
expanding the club's huge Asian fan base as well as tapping the
region's stronger growth and investment climate.
Many fans remain unconvinced about the proposal.
"They (the Glazers) will still control the purse strings and
the political machinations," said Manchester United season
ticket holder Paul Davidson, a teacher.
The club was tipped to list in Hong Kong but lawyers say
Singapore, which has struggled to compete with its rival for big
ticket listings, may well have been more willing to accommodate
Manchester United's demands.
"I wouldn't be surprised if the SGX is showing them some
flexibility, they do tend to be more willing than most of the
other exchanges," said one lawyer, who asked not to be
identified as his firm may become involved in the deal.
Any evidence the exchange has given special treatment to one
particular company could be damaging to the SGX in the
long-term.
"The general principle is quite clear. No regulator or stock
exchange should bend their rules for specific cases such as
prestige listings or large listings. That is a very bad
precedent to set," said Peter Taylor, Asian equities investment
manager for Aberdeen Investment Management without directly
commenting on Manchester United's reported plans.
RISK OF INVESTOR TURN-OFF?
Full details of the IPO are yet to be disclosed but sources
have said some of the shares issued will be a two-tier share
structure.
Lawyers say it is unlikely the club will go down the route
of having the two-tier A-share/B-share structure seen in
countries like the United States, where some ordinary equity
shares carry no voting or fewer voting rights.
For a start, that is banned by the Singapore Companies Act
which states there should be one vote, and one vote only per
equity share.
But lawyers say it is likely the club will instead make a
significant part of its offering in preference shares --
equities that carry no voting rights but get priority over
ordinary shares for dividend payments and in the event of
liquidation.
SGX CEO Magnus Bocker indicated such a structure might be
feasible in a television interview on Thursday.
While the principle of one vote per ordinary equity share is
likely to stay in place for the time being, companies can vary
their capital structure with preferred equity instead, Bocker
said.
"Preference shares are underestimated," he told CNBC.
Manchester United may also have to face the prospect that
the share structure could dent the value of their $1 billion
offering, which has raised eyebrows for being overly optimistic
from the outset.
The Glazers are deeply unpopular with many of Manchester
United's estimated 333 million global fans after buying the club
in 2005.
"Clearly the degree of control by one majority shareholder
has to be a major concern for any conventional investor thinking
of purchasing shares primarily seeking a return on investment,"
Duncan Drasdo, chief executive of the Manchester United
Supporters Trust, told Reuters.
"In fact perhaps they should seek medical advice before they
seek financial advice given the reaction we've seen from the
financial press so far."
