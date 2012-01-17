* Some caution amid potential debt crunch
* Japan, S.Korea, United States hunting vs China
* Aston-Whitehaven, Atlas, Paladin tipped as targets
* Australian juniors with African assets seen attractive
By Sonali Paul and Narayanan Somasundaram
MELBOURNE/SYDNEY, Jan 17 Asian and U.S.
companies racing to snap up coal, iron ore and uranium assets to
meet booming demand for power and steel making will give
dominant Chinese buyers a run for their money in what's likely
to be another bumper year for Australian mining M&A.
Frozen credit markets and a slowing Chinese economy may
check Beijing's buying spree, but there are Japanese, South
Korean and U.S. companies, and cashed-up global miners, ready to
bet on Australian minerals.
Coal is likely to be the No.1 target, as well as firms that
have port access and resources in Africa, where assets are of
high quality and cheaper to develop.
That puts companies such as Atlas Iron, a merged
Aston Resources -Whitehaven, and uranium miner
Paladin Energy in the spotlight. Other potential
targets are coal miner Bathurst, with assets in New
Zealand, and gold miners Perseus Mining and Regis
Resources, bankers and analysts said.
State-run Chinese firms will likely run up against firms
such as Xstrata, Japan's Mitsubishi Corp, South
Korea's POSCO and U.S- based Alpha Natural Resources
in chasing those assets, bankers and analysts say.
"We expect to see appetite from Japanese, U.S. and Chinese
companies for Australian mining assets," said David Wood,
resources banker at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, who advised
Peabody and China's Hanlong in Australian acquisitions
last year.
"A number of U.S. companies are interested in investing in
high-margin assets with a strong operational track record.
Australia remains an attractive investment destination."
BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
are expected to have combined earnings of some $55 billion,
putting them in a strong position to compete for assets.
Australia was a standout last year, with a 12 percent rise
in M&A activity to $173 billion against a 12 percent drop for
Asia, according to Thomson Reuters data. Resource deals made up
44 percent of all Australian inbound deals.
Australia's stubbornly high dollar, trading near parity with
the U.S. dollar, has not put off offshore buyers as it
has been offset by the battering that miners' shares have
suffered due to worries over global growth.
The metals and mining index slid 28 percent last
year, nearly twice as much as the broader market.
"The market has a myopic view, but some of these corporates
and customers are more likely to take a long term view and take
advantage of these beaten up prices," said Prasad Patkar, a
portfolio manager at Platypus Asset Management.
Three deals announced late last year - the auction of A$5
billion ($5.1 billion) coal miner New Hope Corp,
Yanzhou Coal Mining Co's bid to merge with
Gloucester Coal, and Whitehaven's A$2.7 billion bid for
Aston - will set the pace for the first half of
this year.
And bankers don't rule out rival bids for Gloucester and
Aston, in a sign of heightened interest for quality assets.
"Despite some concern about the Chinese economy, the Chinese
and Indians, amongst others, are still very interested,
particularly in coal assets on the east coast of Australia,"
said John Tivey, lead partner on mining at law firm Freehills.
Indian companies have built a reputation for tyre-kicking,
with only a few, like GVK Power & Infrastructure, able
to clinch deals.
CASH IS KING
At the same time, tough credit markets mean some smaller
Australian miners are struggling to line up debt to fund
projects, so they are looking for partners or suitors with cash.
"There are pockets of substantial cash out there waiting to
be deployed. This, coupled with volatile equity valuations and
more challenging funding for targets can open up deal flow,"
said Merrill's Wood.
Bankers and lawyers expect Japanese and South Korean firms
to feature in more deals as they look to secure resources before
China ties them all up.
"They've seen how successful the Chinese have been, in
particular around not just being minority investors with offtake
agreements but seeing the Chinese are taking big chunks of
equity," said Freehills' Tivey. "The Koreans and Japanese are
back in the market and looking at doing similar deals."
Mitsubishi has started the ball rolling with a bid for its
partner Murchison Metals' stakes in the A$3.7 billion
Jack Hills iron ore expansion project and the A$5.9 billion
Oakajee port and rail project in Western Australia.
Once it takes over the projects, Mitsubishi will look to
sell stakes to Chinese and South Korean steelmakers, including
POSCO.
Atlas Mining will be on buyers' radar as it expects to
double its annual iron ore production in Western Australia's
Pilbara region to 12 million tonnes this year, and doesn't need
expensive infrastructure as it trucks its ore to port.
The A$2.8 billion company also has a range of undeveloped
prospects in Western Australia, following its takeovers of
FerrAus and Giralia last year, making it an attractive target.
"We're seeing some pretty significant deals brewing in iron
ore, so we think there's going to be some ongoing activity,"
said Tivey.
GOLD AND URANIUM
Uranium producers and explorers will also remain in the
frame following global miner Rio Tinto's recent C$654 million
takeover of Canadian prospector Hathor Exploration, and China
Guangdong Nuclear Power Corp's (CNGPC) planned A$2.2 billion bid
for Extract Resources.
Paladin Energy, producing uranium in Namibia, looks a
potentially cheap target as its shares have slumped 70 percent
since Japan's Fukushima disaster that sparked worries over
nuclear energy demand, and Perseus Mining, worth A$1.3 billion,
looks riper for a suitor now that its gold mine in Ghana has
begun commercial production.
"We're focused on our projects in Ghana and the Ivory
Coast," spokesman Nathan Ryan said, declining to comment on
whether the company is likely to be taken over.
Copper miner OZ Minerals could pounce on Sandfire
Resources, in which it already owns 19.9 percent.
PanAust, with assets in Asia and Chile, or Discovery
Metals with an asset in Botswana, would also fit OZ's
criteria, JPMorgan's hedge fund sales desk said in a note.
The one disappointment for bankers may be the New Hope
auction. While New Hope is attractive as it owns a port for
exporting its thermal coal, a sale may be complicated by its
majority shareholder's interest.
($1 = 0.9723 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Lincoln Feast and Ian Geoghegan)