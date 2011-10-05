(For more Reuters DEALTALK stories, click [DEALTALK/])

By Jessica Hall and Martinne Geller

PHILADELPHIA/NEW YORK Oct 5 While PepsiCo Inc(PEP.N) is busy touting the value of its current snacks and drinks portfolio, Wall Street thinks the company should consider more drastic moves -- such as breaking up, or further shaking up its management.

At the very least, analysts are looking for an increase in investment next year, as the maker of Pepsi-Cola sodas and Frito-Lay snacks tries to make up the gap in North American drink performance between it and market leader Coca-Cola Co(KO.N).

A break-up, such as those being undertaken by Sara Lee Corp SLE.N and Kraft Foods Inc KFT.N, would be one way to increase value for its lagging stock, analysts said.

"Theoretically, could they get some benefit (from staying together)? They could, but they just haven't," said Bernstein Research analyst Ali Dibadj. "It's time to fish or cut bait on this one."

PepsiCo in July tempered its full-year outlook after its North American drink business performed more poorly than expected in the second quarter. The company will report third-quarter earnings on Oct. 12, and any more bad news there could raise the heat on Pepsi Chief Executive Indra Nooyi, analysts said.

"The company hasn't really delivered. So I think investors definitely have that view of 'It's now or never. Show me something,'" Dibadj said.

PepsiCo shares closed at $60.45 on Tuesday, down 7 percent since Nooyi was named CEO in October 2006. Over the same period, Coke was up 46 percent and the Dow Jones U.S. Food and Beverage Maker's index .DJUSFB was up nearly 17 percent.

PepsiCo has lost share in the U.S. carbonated soft drinks market for 16 periods out of 22 months since 2010, according to Goldman Sachs analysts.

In the most recent quarter, Pepsi's drink sales volume rose 5 percent worldwide, but fell 1 percent in North America. Coke's North American volume was flat, excluding cross-licensed brands like Dr Pepper.

Credit Suisse analyst Carlos Laboy said PepsiCo needs funding to keep pace with Coke and to make faster growth sustainable.

"Cutting guidance again would be insufficient. A spin-off would be optimal," Laboy wrote in a research note this week.

"A break-up gets us to $85 for PepsiCo. We don't see a better path for PepsiCo to form the right beverage culture, grow the right people, attract long-term external capital, develop core brands and fund innovation," Laboy said.

Several analysts have cut estimates or downgraded the stock recently due to concerns about market share losses, high corn costs weighing on its snack business and lower expectations of earnings and sales growth.

Even though PepsiCo has consistently stated its belief in its current portfolio with its "Power of One" slogan, Nooyi has even declared: "I would say if it was a stand-alone company, Frito-Lay North America might well be the best consumer products company."

POWER OF ONE

PepsiCo has already shaken up management across the company and in the Americas beverage unit, last month naming Frito-Lay executive Albert Carey as the unit's head. It also said top food and drink executives will now be part of a group whose aim is to forge better working ties between the two sides of its business.

The effort is meant to prove what PepsiCo calls the "Power of One," or value that can be unlocked by having the snack, beverage and bottling businesses under one roof.

"The combination of our snack and beverage portfolios creates significant value for our shareholders through synergies driven by a common customer base and distribution platform, supplier leverage and shared infrastructure," a PepsiCo spokesman said in a statement.

"The value of this combined portfolio has been greatest in our international markets ... and we are now well-positioned to realize further benefits in North America," he added.

Yet the argument that snacks and soda are consumed at the same time and that sales of one can build on the other falls short for some.

"They are two very different sides of the company with very different needs. Sure, soda and snacking go together, but selling those products is different. Meat and potatoes get eaten together and you don't see those companies combined," said one investment banker, who declined to be named because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

While a break-up of the company is possible in the longer term, Consumer Edge Research analyst Bill Pecoriello said he thinks the near- to mid-term strategy is more likely stepped-up investment to improve business performance.

It's not completely clear that a separation of the businesses would improve performance, according to industry consultant Tom Pirko, president of Bevmark LLC.

With ample opportunities to grow sales through combined snack and drink purchases, Pirko said the underperformance of the North American beverage business lies not with the company's structure but with its management.

"The market has been losing some confidence in Pepsi, and the people who are part of the system -- including the bottlers and retailers -- have become distressed over what seems to be going on," Pirko said.

He cited criticism by some in the industry that CEO Nooyi has taken her eye off the core drinks business while focusing on healthier snacks. She has been widely lauded for her deal-making savvy and strategic vision, but some say her tenure as CEO has failed to live up to very high expectations.

"Perhaps she was over-hyped earlier in her start at Pepsi. She was given rock star status," said Hank Smith, chief investment officer at Haverford Investments, which owns about 900,000 PepsiCo shares. "It's kind of like President Obama being given the Nobel Peace Prize within months of being president ... He hadn't done anything yet."

Still, Smith cited PepsiCo's valuation, dividend yield, earnings quality and defensive characteristics as reasons to continue owning the stock.

A PepsiCo spokesman declined to comment on Nooyi's tenure as CEO.

A split-up, if it did happen, could make it easier for Pepsi to battle Coca-Cola, better manage its two businesses for their different structural and strategic needs, and allow each to be more nimble in reacting to competitive threats, analysts said.

"Pepsi's beverage business is far from dead and we believe it can and should have a vibrant future. However, the weight of the Frito-Lay business is severe," Credit Suisse analysts said. (Reporting by Jessica Hall in Philadelphia and Martinne Geller in New York, editing by Gerald E. McCormick) (For more M&A news and our DealZone blog, go to here)