Aug 12 For a related DEALTALK,
March 22 - ConAgra Foods makes $82 a share
cash-and-stock bid for Ralcorp Holdings .
May 1 - Ralcorp board says it rejects an unsolicited offer
it had received from a third party in March.
May 4 - ConAgra sweetens offer for Ralcorp to $86 a share in
cash, worth a total of $4.9 billion.
- Ralcorp rejects the sweetened offer; adopts a shareholder
rights plan to thwart hostile takeovers.
May 6 - ConAgra hires a proxy solicitor, indicating it is
gearing up to attempt a hostile takeover.
June 23 - ConAgra says still wants Ralcorp, but can do
without.
July 14 - Ralcorp says plans to hive off its Post Foods
cereals unit to create two pure-play companies.
- ConAgra says proposed acquisition continues to be in best
interests of Ralcorp shareholders.
Aug. 9 - Ralcorp announces plans to buy Sara Lee's
North American private label refrigerated dough business for
about $545 million, a deal that could move it further away from
a possible takeover by ConAgra
Aug. 12 - Ralcorp said its board unanimously rejected a
revised proposal from ConAgra that offered to pay $94 a share.
(Compiled by Arup Roychoudhury in Bangalore)