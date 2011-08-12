Aug 12 For a related DEALTALK,

March 22 - ConAgra Foods makes $82 a share cash-and-stock bid for Ralcorp Holdings .

May 1 - Ralcorp board says it rejects an unsolicited offer it had received from a third party in March.

May 4 - ConAgra sweetens offer for Ralcorp to $86 a share in cash, worth a total of $4.9 billion.

- Ralcorp rejects the sweetened offer; adopts a shareholder rights plan to thwart hostile takeovers.

May 6 - ConAgra hires a proxy solicitor, indicating it is gearing up to attempt a hostile takeover.

June 23 - ConAgra says still wants Ralcorp, but can do without.

July 14 - Ralcorp says plans to hive off its Post Foods cereals unit to create two pure-play companies.

- ConAgra says proposed acquisition continues to be in best interests of Ralcorp shareholders.

Aug. 9 - Ralcorp announces plans to buy Sara Lee's North American private label refrigerated dough business for about $545 million, a deal that could move it further away from a possible takeover by ConAgra

Aug. 12 - Ralcorp said its board unanimously rejected a revised proposal from ConAgra that offered to pay $94 a share.

(Compiled by Arup Roychoudhury in Bangalore)