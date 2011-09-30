* S1 investors holding out for higher bid from ACI - analysts

* Would consider offer above $10.50/shr - shareholder

* Analysts say ACI has room to increase bid

By Brenton Cordeiro and Tanya Agrawal

Sept 30 Financial software maker ACI Worldwide Inc will have to raise its bid for smaller rival S1 Corp after twice being rejected by S1 and most recently failing to generate much interest with a hostile bid.

S1 continues to urge its shareholders to resist ACI's tender offer, which had by Wednesday garnered nearly 13 million shares -- around a quarter of S1's outstanding stock. ACI has extended that offer to end-October.

ACI's offer stands at $6.20 in cash and 0.1064 ACI shares, valuing each S1 share at $9.21, based on ACI's Thursday close. At that price, S1 is valued at close to $500 million.

One S1 stakeholder, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue, said he would sell his shares to ACI if they offered more than $10.50 per share.

That would be around a 50 percent premium to S1's price prior to ACI going public with its interest in late-July.

"I don't feel like their offer is very serious in terms of price. Anywhere from $10.50 to $12 is an offer worth considering," the investor said.

"We're not turning down the ACI offer out of spite. If they give us a decent offer, we'll consider it."

Neither ACI nor S1 would comment for this article.

"I think ACI should raise its price," said Lawrence Berlin, an analyst at First Analysis Securities. "The small amount of shares that have been tendered signifies that shareholders think the price is too low. It probably is too low a price."

The financial technology industry faces a period of consolidation as companies struggle for organic growth and look to boost performance through acquisitions.

This year, DST Systems and Online Resources Corp have both received offers, which they rejected. UK-based Misys confirmed an approach from FIS , but that deal ultimately fell apart.

S1 had initially planned to buy Israeli-based Fundtech , before ACI made its bid, but Fundtech dumped S1's offer, opting instead to be bought by private equity firm GTCR.

GTCR paid a 33 percent premium, the same that ACI initially put on the S1 boardroom table.

Some analysts still query what ACI sees in S1, given that it normally serves bigger financial clients while S1's customers tend to be among mid-tier and smaller financial institutions.

"As part of a bigger company, ACI and S1 would be better off together," said Wedbush analyst Gil Luria. "It's just a matter of agreeing the terms."

FIERCE RIVALS

That, however, could be the sticking point as the two companies are fierce rivals.

S1 has been expanding its reach, and claims to have won several ACI clients. S1 Chief Executive Johann Dreyer told Reuters in a recent interview that his company had acquired more than 20 customers from ACI ... and lost none in the opposite direction.

"S1 and ACI have been aggressive competitors, so it's not surprising the management teams might not see eye to eye. That's probably not helping things," said DA Davidson analyst John Kraft.

Earlier this month, S1's second-largest shareholder, hedge fund P2 Capital Master Fund LLP, said it more than halved its stake in the company.

Wedbush's Luria reckons that was a smart move.

"They're taking the $9 now and then decide whether to wait for another offer from ACI or vote against the deal and stick with S1 and grow their value through S1," he said. "From their point of view, they've got the high price even without a deal closing."

S1 shares are up about 26 percent since ACI announced its first offer for the company. (Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro and Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore, Editing by Ian Geoghegan)