* Sinopec has racked up deals worth $10.4 bln since June
* Most acquisitive energy major in past 6 years
* Recent deals are sign of growing China M&A maturity
By Denny Thomas and Michael Flaherty
HONG KONG, Jan 5 "Chairman Fu" is stepping
on the gas at Sinopec's M&A machine.
A $2.2 billion deal with U.S. oil and natural gas producer
Devon Energy Corp this week is the Chinese group's 11th
deal since June and takes spending on acquisitions to $10.4
billion in that time, according to Thomson more M&A
volume than Sinopec's two Chinese rivals, Exxon-Mobil,
BP, Shell and Chevron combined.
China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec) ,
the country's largest oil company by sales, has long been
China's most acquisitive energy company, launching 74 deals
worth $48.1 billion since 2005, putting it ahead of all oil and
gas majors over that period, including Exxon-Mobil, which is
credited with 17 deals worth $44 billion, Thomson Reuters data
show.
But since last spring, Sinopec and its subsidiaries have
accelerated the overseas push, coinciding with the arrival in
April of its new chairman, Fu Chengyu, who moved over from
China's third-largest oil and gas group, China National Offshore
Company (CNOOC).
"He's pretty hands on for a chairman," said an investment
banker who has worked with Fu, adding that Fu is a consummate
dealmaker. "He's more dynamic, proactive, and Western" than a
lot of his peers, the banker noted.
Born in 1951, Fu earned a degree in geology from the
Northeast Petroleum Institute in China and has a master's degree
from the University of South California. He worked in China's
vast Daqing oil fields and has accumulated more than three
decades of experience in the oil industry.
Less than three weeks before the Devon Energy announcement,
Sinopec teamed up with Hong Kong's ENN Energy Holdings
in another $2.2 billion deal - an unsolicited offer for China
Gas Holdings, a rare move among China's corporates,
which tend to strike deals on more friendly terms.
The highest profile hostile energy bid by a Chinese company
was the $18.5 billion offer by CNOOC in 2005 for U.S.-based
Unocal Oil Co. That attempt, which failed after a snowballing of
opposition in the U.S. Congress, was led by Fu.
"China's goal is not to overturn the world order, but to
participate in this world order, and to reinforce it and even to
profit from it," Fu told a Houston energy conference in 2006 to
reassure the oil industry in the wake of CNOOC's bold bid for
Unocal.
Standing before executives from his biggest Western
competitors, Fu played up what he called the commonalities
between his company and its Western counterparts.
"We are bound together with most of the oilmen in this
room," he told the conference. "Like you, we must replace our
reserves aggressively ... and protect shareholder interests in
the face of high risk."
SHIFTING FOCUS
Fu's focus of late has specifically targeted Sinopec's build
up of more unconventional assets, such as shale gas exposure.
Sinopec's deal team is highly respected among Asia's
investment bankers, having built a franchise that has become
more deal savvy in China's relatively nascent M&A market.
"They know what they want and they know how to get what they
want," said one source close to Sinopec's strategy.
Fu, a fit man with thick, parted black hair, oversees the
company's overall acquisition strategy, leaving deal execution
to his seasoned M&A team. Xianliang Geng, a general manager at
Sinopec International Petroleum Exploration and Production Corp,
the division pursuing the Devon Energy investment, is among the
company's top M&A specialists who, according to one source, led
the $3.5 billion acquisition of a Brazilian oil asset in
November.
Though a strategy guy by title, Fu does not hesitate to get
involved in deals himself.
"He is certainly the dealmaker in the China Gas situation,"
one Hong Kong-based M&A adviser told Reuters.
That Sinopec has pursued, in a matter of weeks, its first
U.S. deal and its first hostile offer shows Fu's influence
playing out, sources say.
Fu, who is married and has a daughter, joined CNOOC in 1982
and held several posts before becoming chairman in 2003. He
earned a reputation as an energetic trouble-shooter before his
elevation to the top job. He also helped lead CNOOC's initial
public offering in 2001 after a failed attempt two years
earlier.
LEARNING POINTS
It also shows more broadly how China has become more
experienced in the art of deal making, gathering the tricks of
the trade as well as engaging, along the way, savvy financial
advisers, lawyers and public relations executives to overcome
political, regulatory and shareholder hurdles.
Fu appears to have learned from the foiled Unocal bid.
Key to the Devon Energy deal is that Sinopec is not buying
the company outright, rather taking a one-third stake, which
will likely attract less attention from local or government
officials, shareholders and residents. The $3.5 billion Brazil
deal was also for a 33 percent stake in a unit of Portuguese oil
company Galp Energia.
A fluent, if heavily-accented, English speaker, Fu meets
more frequently with investors and the media than did his CNOOC
predecessor Wei Liucheng.
"These are quite effective, managed conversations, whereas
most of the time five years back, that was not the case.
Decisions then took place in opaque space," one person familiar
with the China Gas situation said.
"Here, you have a team of dealmakers around the table on the
phone," the source added.
Sinopec and local peer China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC)
raked in more deals than CNOOC during Fu's years there, though
CNOOC, as a smaller company in both market value and reserves,
was able to seal joint venture deals and acquisitions that
bankers say allowed it to keep pace with its larger rivals.
With Fu now at the helm of Sinopec, he has a bigger platform
to stand on, and the deals are likely to keep coming as Sinopec
aims to more than double its equity oil output from overseas
projects to over 1 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2015.
For investment bankers, Sinopec is a top client and a
trusted counterparty to bring into any auction. Sinopec has been
splitting the business among global investment banks without
relying heavily on any single adviser.
In the last three deals, Sinopec has used three different
advisers: Credit Suisse is advising Sinopec on Devon,
Citigroup on China Gas, and Societe Generale on
Galp.
"We can sit in an equal position when discussing cooperation
with our foreign peers," Fu told the China Daily newspaper last
year. "That was hard to imagine a decade earlier."
(Additional reporting by Wan Xu in Beijing; Editing by Ian
Geoghegan)