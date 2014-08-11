(Adds details, CEO and analyst comments; updates shares)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Aug 11 Dean Foods Co, the largest U.S.
milk processor, withdrew its full-year profit forecast, saying
raw milk prices remained "unpredictable and volatile."
Shares of the maker of Meadow Gold and Dean's Milk fell as
much as 10 percent after it also posted a bigger-than-expected
second-quarter loss.
In the quarter, U.S. raw milk prices rose 6 percent from the
first quarter and 31 percent from a year earlier to a record
high of $23.66 per hundred-weight.
Milk sales remained weak in the second quarter, Chief
Executive Gregg Tanner said on a conference call. There was also
margin pressure in products such as ice creams and cottage
cheese as prices of butterfat, a key ingredient, jumped 32
percent.
"This is by far the most difficult operating environment in
the history of the company," Tanner said in a statement.
U.S. milk prices have been rising since 2008, when China
started sourcing foreign-made milk powder and infant formula
after several children fell ill due to local milk products
contaminated with melamine.
Years of drought in parts of the United States have also
shrunk cattle herds to the lowest level in more than six
decades.
"Industry (milk) volumes trends continue to deteriorate more
than we expected and lately a mix shift in favor of private
label milk is also hurting profitability," KeyBanc Capital
Markets analyst Akshay Jagdale wrote in a note.
Private label brands usually sell at lower prices than
national brands.
Dean Foods has been struggling to boost volumes amid tough
competition and volatile commodity prices after losing a private
label contract with Wal-Mart Stores Inc last year.
The milk processor has been trying to lower costs by closing
factories and cutting jobs. In May, it cut its 2014 adjusted
profit forecast.
Dean Foods forecast an adjusted loss of 5-15 cents per share
for the third quarter ending September.
Tanner, however, said there were "meaningful signs" that raw
milk prices could fall later this year and early 2015 as U.S.
production is expected to rise about 3 percent in the second
half, helped by lower cow feed prices.
Dean Foods' net loss narrowed to $1 million, or 1 cent per
share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $57 million, or
61 cents per share, a year earlier, when the company posted a
big loss from discounted operations after selling its
Morningstar division to Canada's Saputo Inc.
Excluding items, Dean Foods reported a loss of 14 cents per
share.
Net sales rose 7 percent to $2.39 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 6 cents per share
on revenue of $2.32 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Dean Foods' shares were down 6.5 percent at $14.79 on the
New York Stock Exchange. The stock has fallen 23 percent in the
12 months to Friday's close.
