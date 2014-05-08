May 8 Dean Foods Co, the largest U.S. dairy processor, reported a quarterly loss, as milk costs rose and a severe winter in the United States hurt supply.

The company's shares fell 8 percent in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Net loss attributable to Dean Foods was $9 million, or 9 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 compared with a profit of $493 million, or $5.30 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company had a loss of 5 cents per share.

Revenue fell about 2 percent to $2.34 billion.

(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)