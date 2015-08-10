* 2nd-qtr sales fall 15.8 pct to $2.01 bln vs est $2.06 bln
* Gives no details on chairman's resignation on Friday
* Shares fall as much as 18 pct
(Adds analyst comment, details, updates shares)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Aug 10 Dean Foods Co's
steeper-than-expected decline in quarterly sales and surprise
departure of its chairman ahead of the earnings report sent
shares of the largest U.S. milk processor down as much as 18
percent on Monday.
The company in a two-line regulatory filing late on Friday
said Chairman Tom Davis had resigned, effective immediately,
without giving any details.
Chief Executive Gregg Tanner on a post-earnings call on
Monday also did not explain Davis' sudden departure.
"He (Davis) leaves at a time when we feel more optimistic
than ever about the future of Dean Foods... I really have
nothing further that I can add," he said.
Davis, 66, had been on the company's board as an independent
director since 2001, and became non-executive chairman in May
2013 after Gregg Engles moved to become chairman and CEO of
WhiteWave Foods Co.
Dean Foods spun off its remaining interest in WhiteWave, the
organic foods division, in 2013.
"The stock is likely weak due to the sudden departure of the
chairman," Stephens Inc analyst Farha Aslam said, adding that
commentary on higher competition and declining sales volume
could also be hurting shares.
The maker of Meadow Gold and Dean's Milk reported a 15.8
percent fall in quarterly sales as volumes declined after the
company kept its prices high despite a drop in raw milk costs.
Dean Foods said it was not planning to cut milk prices even
though it expects volume sales to decline in the low single
digits in the current quarter.
"You look at a 77 cents difference between private label and
our branded products... we would like to keep it up at those
levels as long as we possibly can," Tanner said.
U.S. raw milk prices fell 33 percent in the second quarter
ended June due to a decline in demand from China and Russia's
ban on U.S. milk and dairy imports.
Sales fell to $2.01 billion, the second drop in five
quarters, missing the $2.06 billion analysts had expected,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total volume declined 3.1 percent.
Net profit was $26.5 million, or 28 cents per share, in the
quarter, compared with a net loss a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 33 cents per share, topping
analysts' estimates by 7 cents.
Dean Foods' shares recouped some losses to be down 6 percent
in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
At the day's low of $14.56, $300 million of the company's
$1.67 billion market value was wiped out.
(Additional reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing
by Savio D'Souza and Sriraj Kalluvila)