* Sees 4th-qtr profit $0.28-$0.38/shr vs est. $0.24
* 3rd-qtr profit $0.30/shr vs est. $0.24
* Shares rise 8 pct premarket
Nov 9 Dean Foods Co, the largest U.S.
milk processor, reported a better-than-expected profit for the
third quarter as it maintained high prices despite a drop in raw
milk costs.
Shares of the company, which also forecast fourth-quarter
adjusted earnings above analysts' expectations, rose 8 percent
in premarket trading on Monday.
Dean Foods did not cut prices even though raw milk prices
dropped from their peaks last year as demand from China declined
and Russia banned U.S. milk and dairy imports.
The company's net sales suffered as a consequence, falling
for the third straight quarter due to a 2 percent decline in
volumes.
The maker of Meadow Gold and Dean's Milk said it expected
volumes to decline in low single digit percent in the current
quarter.
Milk sales in the United States have remained low as
consumers cut back consumption in 2013 and 2014 due to high
prices and revival in demand is taking longer than expected,
Athlos Research analyst Jonathan Feeney wrote in a pre-earnings
note.
Raw milk prices fell 30 percent to $16.38 per hundred-weight
in the third quarter, Dean Foods said.
The company forecast adjusted earnings of 28-38 cents per
share for the fourth quarter, above the average analyst estimate
of 24 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Dean Foods reported net income of $20.2 million, or 22 cents
per share, attributable to the company for the quarter ended
Sept. 30. The company had a net loss of $16 million, or 17 cents
per share, in the same quarter last year.
Excluding items, Dean Foods earned 30 cents per share,
topping analysts' expectations of 24 cents.
Net sales fell 14.3 percent to $2.03 billion, missing the
average analyst estimate of $2.04 billion.
Dean Foods shares were trading at $19.40 before the bell.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr and Kirti Pandey)